Universal reportedly closing deal to make The Legend of Zelda movie

A new report claims that Universal is closing a big deal with Nintendo to make a movie about The Legend of Zelda.

A Legend of Zelda movie could be the next big thing from Universal and Illumination following the success of The Super Mario Bros Movie.

The report comes from Jeff Sneider, who claims that the deal is “close to official” and is going to be costing the company quite a lot of money.

Sneider says that this is due to the success of Mario, having earned billions worldwide since its release.

Zelda movie reportedly in the works

A Zelda movie has long been a big point of contention for fans over the years, with many worried that no studio could get the game right.

That said, Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom creators have been vocal about wanting to see a movie in the Hyrule universe.

Nintendo A Zelda movie could be coming next.

Tears of the Kingdom producer Eiji Aonuma and director Hidemaro Fujibayashi said that they would be “interested” in seeing it happen.

“I have to say, I am interested. For sure. But it’s not just me being interested in something that makes things happen, unfortunately,” Aonuma said.

We’ll have to see what the future holds. The only question is, after the star-studded Mario casting, who will end up being the voice for Link? Be sure to keep it locked to Dexerto for all the latest.