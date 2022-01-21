The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 – trailers, gameplay & everything we know

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 is one of the most anticipated upcoming Nintendo Switch releases of all time. We’ve got everything you need to know about it here.

After the original Breath of the Wild was released, it was quickly regarded as the best Zelda game of all time by multiple critics and fans, largely due to its epic story and vast open-world with endless nooks and crannies to explore.

It comes as no surprise then that its sequel – currently known as Breath of the Wild 2 – is in high demand. Players are simply craving to dive back in and see what else is in store for Link on his adventure to save Hyrule from the clutches of evil.

Latest News

“People at Nintendo are very excited about 2022” – December 19

Following a no-show at The Game Awards, many had wondered if Breath of the Wild 2 had been delayed. Thankfully, that doesn’t appear to be the case, based on IGN’s Peer Schneider’s comments on a recent episode of Nintendo Voice Chat.

As spotted by GamesRadar, Schneider said: “I would not take the absence of big stuff [at Game Awards] as a sign that maybe Breath of the Wild is delayed or that they don’t have other stuff, because it sounds like… people at Nintendo are very excited about 2022.”

Schneider also suggests the game could arrive in November 2022 later in the show, and while this could be an educated guess, a prediction, or a mistake, it’s the closest we’ve come to narrowing down the long-awaited sequel’s release window.

Currently, there’s no exact release date for Breath of the Wild 2, but Nintendo says they are “aiming” for a 2022 drop. Their reluctance to give a concrete date means that there is a possibility the game could be delayed into 2023.

With the recent Switch Pro rumors in the air, it is entirely possible that the sequel will be an exclusive on their next console or even a launch title. Only time will tell.

What we do know is that upon final release, it’ll have a new name and won’t just be “2”, much like Phantom Hourglass was to Wind Waker.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 trailers

The first look at Breath of the Wild 2 came during Nintendo’s presentation at E3 2019, surprising fans who didn’t expect a sequel to be announced so soon.

In it, Link and Princess Zelda can be seen traveling through a cave filled with darkness and danger, before approaching what is thought to be Ganon’s mummified body which then awakens.

The trailer ended with a black screen that simply read “The sequel to The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild is now in development,” but that was enough to send players into overdrive with excitement.

The next look at the sequel came a whole two years later at E3 2021, this time giving a dive into gameplay and the world of Hyrule. It was revealed that Link’s escapades will now involve the Sky islands, much like Skyward Sword did in 2011.

Hyrule Castle is also seen being yanked out of the ground at the end of the trailer, being left suspended in mid-air. How our courageous hero clad in green will get there now is currently unknown.

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild 2 gameplay

The first and only look at the gameplay so far was during the E3 2021 trailer. In it, we’re treated to a big glimpse at the world above the clouds, as well as new and returning foes.

Bokoblins can now camp on and ride a Stone Talus, and there appears to be a new Guardian-like enemy too. There’s also a new flower snake opponent, which Link fiercely fends off with a new flamethrower power.

The hero can also now warp through objects, and it’s hinted massively that he will be able to manipulate time somehow to his advantage. Though details on that are currently unknown.

New free-falling mechanic

As originally reported by Gamereactor, a new patent has revealed that Breath of the Wild 2 will feature a free-falling mechanic which will allow Link to perform some cool moves and attacks while in midair.

We saw the free-falling mechanic in action in the trailer, but the patent suggests this will be more developed than we previously thought.

It appears that Link will be able to string combos together and prolong his time in the air by stacking attacks. He’ll also be able to transition into rolls and a swan dive into water.

Of course, take this with a pinch of salt until we see more evidence, but this information tracks with what we’ve seen so far, and with how combos worked in the first BOTW.

It also seems likely that these mechanics will be combined with the gliding mechanic, allowing players to switch between gliding and free-falling with ease.