Legend of Zelda fans point out obvious flaw with Echoes of Wisdom

The Legend of Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom has been announced as Nintendo’s next mainline entry in the flagship franchise. Fans have been drawing attention to the quizzical naming convention within minutes of the reveal.

Namely, as this installment primes Princess Zelda as the primary protagonist and not Link, as is usually the case, the Big N has dropped the ball on following its own naming conventions.

Instead, Echoes of Wisdom should be prefaced with The Legend of Link to reflect the switcheroo. X/Twitter is awash with users pointing out the inconsistency.

“Love how everyone agreed that they should’ve called this The Legend of Link, especially salty,” reads one comment.

Either by genuine accident or refusal to adhere to the official title, others reflexively use the unofficial name. “A pretty good Direct even though no FE news. I’m most excited for The Legend of Link and Metroid Prime 4,” reads another.

Nintendo Fans have christened Zelda’s solo adventure as The Legend of Link.

Echoes of Wisdom sees Zelda take center stage after Link, and much of Hyrule is beset by an enigmatic rift. Hyrule’s Princess is tasked with investigating the strange phenomenon and ridding the kingdom of its blight via use of the Tri Rod.