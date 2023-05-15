Wondering how to play The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker in 2023? Nintendo’s 2002 classic is considered a much-beloved entry to the series by fans, and here’s all the ways you can play it on modern systems.

On its original release, The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker introduced a bold new visual style and seafaring gameplay mechanics that was a stark departure from its predecessors. Although this was met with mixed reception at the time of release, Wind Waker is often celebrated nowadays as one of the most unique entries in the franchise, maintaining a strong and passionate fanbase.

In 2023, playing The Legend of Zelda: Wind Waker will depend on the systems you own. Assuming you don’t own a GameCube, here’s how you can set sail on your own adventure.

How to play The Wind Waker in 2023

For a more updated experience, Nintendo released The Legend of Zelda: The Wind Waker HD in 2013 for the Wii U. The HD remaster included updated graphics as well as some minor tweaks to gameplay, offering an overall better experience for both newcomers and longtime fans.

Since the Wii U eShop closed down a few months ago, it’s no longer possible to buy a digital copy of the game. However, you are still able to acquire physical copies from online resellers.

If you don’t have a Wii U, there aren’t really any other ways to play Wind Waker. However, there have been persistent rumors of a potential Nintendo Switch port for Wind Waker HD. As with all rumors, take this with a pinch of salt.

Love it or hate it, you can’t deny Wind Waker’s captivating world is a timeless adventure that should be experienced on more platforms. Even in 2023, Zelda fans worldwide are desperate for a Switch port of the GameCube classic.

And that’s all we know about how to play The Wind Waker in 2023. Check out our other Legend of Zelda content, including our review for Tears of the Kingdom.