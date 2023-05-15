How to play The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in 2023

Wondering how you can play Majora’s Mask in 2023? The popular Legend of Zelda game holds a distinctive place in Nintendo’s storied history. Here’s what we know about where you can play the game on modern systems.

Majora’s Mask is popular among fans for presenting a darker, atmospheric tone compared to Ocarina of Time. The game’s unique three-day cycle mechanic and mask system became a crucial part of giving the title its own unique legacy, resulting in one of the most respected entries of the series.

Whether you’re new to the Zelda franchise or have been a fan for a long time, here’s how we recommend playing Majora’s Mask in 2023.

How to play Majora’s Mask in 2023

The best method to play The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask in 2023 is on Switch through the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack service. Subscribing to this service grants access to a bunch of classic Nintendo 64 games, including Majora’s Mask, allowing you to enjoy this timeless classic on a modern console.

If you’re a 3DS owner, you may also consider The Legend of Zelda: Majora’s Mask 3D. This remastered version has better graphics and modernized gameplay, while still retaining that classic vibe. While the 3DS eShop closed down earlier this year, it’s still possible to hunt down a physical copy and play that way.

And that’s all we know about how to play Majora’s Mask in 2023. Check out our other Legend of Zelda content, including our review for Tears of the Kingdom.