How to defeat Ghirahim in Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword

Demon Lord Ghirahim is one of the most formidable foes in The Legend of Zelda: Skyward Sword. You have to defeat him three times: in the Skyview Temple, Fire Sanctuary, and Sealed Grounds. Here’s the best strategy for every encounter.

Throughout Skyward Sword, Ghirahim is hell-bent on reviving his Demon King master by sacrificing Princess Zelda and using her spirit. He stops at no cost to try and achieve his goal, and that includes fighting Link three times in an attempt to get to her.

It’s up to you to stop him, but with each encounter harder than the rest, it’s important to go in prepared with a good strategy so you’re not blindsided by his wicked powers.

How to beat Ghirahim at Skyview Temple in Skyward Sword

Best strategy for phase one

After the fight starts, Ghirahim will slowly follow you and will smack you if you don’t have your sword drawn so make sure you do as soon as the battle begins. When you swing at him, he will block your attack with his fingers so make sure you pull away in time.

If you attack the left, the enemy will block you from the left so yank your sword back fast and quickly stab him on the right side and vice versa before he has time to react. Repeat this until his next phase.

Best strategy for phase two

Phase two is the same as one, except he’s more agile. To beat him, watch what side he holds his sword and dodge in the other direction. If successful, this leaves a short window open for attack. Rinse and repeat until Ghirahim is defeated.

How to beat Ghirahim at Fire Sanctuary in Skyward Sword

Best strategy for phase one

Phase one is very similar to phase two of the Skyview Temple fight except this time, the antagonist sends projectiles your way more often. You’ll also need to be faster when ripping your sword away from his clutches. Follow the strategy from the last fight until he shifts into the next phase.

Best strategy for phase two

After taking enough damage, Ghirahim will summon two swords and slash at you. Try not to hit his swords when you swing at him, otherwise, he will do a devastating counterattack.

Wait for him to teleport above you and then dodge him as he lunges down at you. His weapons will then get lodged in the floor – this is the time to strike. Rinse and repeat until he’s down.

How to beat Ghirahim at Sealed Grounds in Skyward Sword

Best strategy for phase one

You begin on a platform with Ghirahim. The idea is to knock him off onto the next platform and while he’s laying on his back, stab his chest with your sword. Do this twice to trigger the next phase.

Best strategy for phase two

The villain will start to attack you with Sword Beams, which you must deflect back at him using your sword or shield. They will stun him, so run over and attack the weak point on his chest. Keep doing this until he shifts phases again.

Best strategy for phase three

In the final phase, the Demon Lord will summon a huge sword that deals a lot of damage if it hits you. Swing away at him to get him to block your attacks with his sword – your weapon will break it. Once broken, stab his chest again, and rinse and repeat until he’s defeated for good.

