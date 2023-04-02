Legend of Zelda ROM hack is the Ocarina of Time sequel fans have always wanted

A team of developers has created a fan-made sequel to the Nintendo 64 classic The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time – and it’s pretty awesome.

Released in 1998, Ocarina of Time is the first game in The Legend of Zelda series with 3D graphics. Players control Link throughout the vast kingdom of Hyrule to put an end to Ganondorf. Years later, the iconic title became the highest-rated game of all time.

In 2000, Ocarina of Time received a direct sequel with the release of Majora’s Mask. The N64 game was also ported to other consoles like the Nintendo 3DS and Nintendo Switch. In light of its availability, several modders collaborated on an Ocarina of Time fan-made sequel.

Ocarina of Time romhack transports viewers to the 1990s

Reddit user newsstan posted the release date trailer for The Sealed Palace – the ROM hack sequel of Ocarina of Time. Three Zelda modders – Junnosuke9, Col0Korn, and Shoopey – included the same graphics and audio styles as the original game.

In The Sealed Palace, players assume the role of adult Link in order to escape the Hyrule Castle dungeon. After escaping, gamers can explore never-before-seen areas like a snowy town and an underground cave network.

In the post’s comment section, users suggested other Zelda ROM hacks they deemed the best.

“The Missing Link is a high-quality one that takes place between OOT and MM. It’ll run on the original console, too, if you have a flashcard,” Maple_Syrup_Mogul wrote.

“Best one, without a doubt, is ‘The Legend of Banjo-Kazooie: Jiggies of Time!'” Dreyfus2006 added. “It’s a must-play if you also like platformers. It reimagines the entirety of OoT as a 3D platformer collect-a-thon, preserving the original world as closely as possible.”

To enjoy The Sealed Palace, players must own the ROM of Ocarina of Time and an N64 emulator. Reportedly, the ROM hack is roughly the same length as Ocarina of Time.

In addition to the Ocarina of Time ROM hack, Zelda fans eagerly await the release of Tears of the Kingdom. To learn more about the upcoming game, check out our article for the latest information.