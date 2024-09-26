All Automatons in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom & how to get them

Automatons can give you a huge edge in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, especially during combat where their added damage can make a real difference. So, here’s exactly how you can unlock every Automaton and what you need to make them.

Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom Automatons are robotic companions that mirror real-world enemies like the Moblins and Tektites. However, unlike their organic counterparts, Automatons come equipped with unique abilities that set them apart from regular Echoes.

Article continues after ad

Some come equipped with AoE explosives that set enemies ablaze, while others will reward you with a bounty of rupees. So, if you’re looking to upgrade Zelda’s arsenal, then you’ll want to add every Automaton to your collection.

How to unlock Automatons





Automatons are created by Dampe, who lives in a shack northeast of Hyrule Castle. His studio will remain closed until you close the rifts in Jabul Waters and Gerudo the Desert.

Once you have done this, Dampe will appear in Hyrule and urge you to meet with him at his workshop. After talking to him, head over to Dampe’s Studio and accept the sidequest “Explosions Galore”. This will begin the Automaton questline.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

How many Automatons are there?

Nintendo Automatons can be selected from the Echoes section of the inventory page.

There are a total of six Automatons in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom. Once Dampe has built them all, he will reward you with the Clockwork Bangle. This useful piece of equipment greatly reduces the time needed to wind up all Automatons.

All Automatons in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom

Gizmol

Nintendo Gizmol is a great AoE unit that can hit multiple enemies.

Recipe: Ignizol + prismatic music box

You’ll need to place an Ignizol on the platform and give Dampe the prismatic music box, which is obtained by completing Red Flag Races at Hyrule Ranch.

What does the Gizmol Automaton do?

The Gizmol automaton unleashes AoE musical notes that deal damage to all enemies that get in the way. This Automaton is great at barraging multiple enemies, but its lack of mobility does make it susceptible to damage.

Article continues after ad

If you choose to use the Gizimol, we recommend placing it in a defensive position or on top of objects. This will ensure it avoids taking damage and gives it the best chance to kill your foes.

Roboblin

Nintendo The Roboblin uses deadly sword slashes to cut through enemies.

Recipe: Sword Moblin Lv.3 + heirloom katana

Article continues after ad

To create the Roboblin Automaton, you’ll need to place a level three Sword Moblin on the platform and give Dampe the heirloom katana.

The heirloom katana is obtained by completing combat challenges over at the Slumber Dojo, which is located in Kakariko Village (west of Hyrule Castle).

Article continues after ad

What does the Roboblin Automaton do?

The Roboblin is a robotic sword fighter that delivers huge AoE slashes to obliterate your enemies. Unlike the Gizmol, Roboblin is fairly mobile and will actively hunt down enemies.

While the damage of this Automaton is high, its attack speed is very slow and it can take a lot of damage before delivering an attack. We recommend sneaking up on your enemies and then placing the Roboblin behind them to deliver a powerful sneak attack.

Article continues after ad

High-Teku Baba

Nintendo The High-Teku Baba has a mean bite.

Recipe: Bio Deku Baba + steel trap

To make the High-Teku Baba, you’ll first need to head over to the acorn enthusiast in the desert north of Gerudo Town. Complete the acorn challenge within the time limit, and he’ll reward you with the steel trap.

Article continues after ad

Now that you have access to the steel trap, head back to the workshop and give Dampe the item, and then place the Bio Deku Baba on the platform.

Article continues after ad

What does the High-Teku Baba Automaton do?

The High-Teku Babu uses its gigantic mechanical mouth to swallow its enemies whole, leaving no trace behind. This does mean that enemies won’t drop any Rupees or monster materials, so bear this in mind before you go winding it up.

It’s also important to note, that the High-Teku Baba is completely stationary. This means you’ll need to pick it up if you want it to damage your enemies. Just be careful of your position as Zelda won’t be able to easily avoid incoming attacks.

Article continues after ad

Goldfinch

Nintendo The Goldfinch can net you plenty of money in no time.

Recipe: Crow + golden fan

To make the Goldfinch Automaton, you’ll first need to get the golden fan. This item is obtained from the Gerudo oasis, which is located east of Gerudo Town. You’ll need to complete a request from one of the NPCs, and they’ll reward you with the fan.

Article continues after ad

Once you’ve received the golden fan, take it back to Dampe’s Studio and give it to him, alongside the Crow Echo and he’ll make you the Goldfinch Automaton.

Article continues after ad

What does the Goldfinch Automaton do?

The Goldfinch is one of the most useful Automatons in Echoes of Wisdom. Not only does it deal damage to enemies, but every time it kills an opponent, you will be rewarded with a bounty of rupees.

The mechanical bird will also collect any nearby rupees as well, so you can just wind it up and have it make you rich in the background.

Tocktorok

Nintendo The Tocktorok comes packed with an explosive twist.

Recipe: Fire Octo + Firework

Both the Fire Octo and Firework are located in the Elden Volcano region, which is accessed by heading directly south of Kakariko Village. However, the Firework Echo is only obtainable after you’ve cleared the rift in Goron City, as this gives you access to the firework maker in Goron City.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

His workshop can be found by heading to Goron City and entering the shop on the second floor (right-hand side). He’ll task you with getting blastpowder soil, which can be found amongst the golden flowers located directly west of Goron City.

Bring the Fire Octo and Firework to Dampe and he’ll give you the Fire Octo.

What does the Tocktorok Automaton do?

Once wound up, the Tocktorok will continuously pelt your enemies with a colorful barrage of explosive rocks. While the damage isn’t overly high, the Tocktorok’s attack speed does make up for this. It also has the bonus of setting enemies on fire, which is particularly useful when your opponents are weak to fire.

Article continues after ad

Techtite

Nintendo The Techtite utilizes rockets to launch itself into the air.

Recipe: Techtite + Mothula

Tektites are located in the river surrounding Hyrule Castle and areas with large bodies of water. You can locate the Mothula in the Faron Wetlands, southeast of Hyrule Castle. Once you have both, head over to Dampe and give them to him. He’ll then give you the Techtite Automaton.

Article continues after ad

What does the Techtite Automaton do?

The Techtite Automaton uses its built-in rockets to blast into the air, delivering AoE damage to all nearby enemies. While this may sound incredibly powerful, the Techtite is the worst Automaton in the entire game.

Article continues after ad

This is because its launch speed is incredibly slow, and it often gets destroyed before it can even jump into the air. While you still want to make it to complete your Automaton collection, we recommend using the other robots on this list.

How many Automatons can you summon?

Nintendo Automatons can give you even more damage when paired with Echoes.

Only one Automaton can be summoned at any given time. However, unlike Echoes, Automatons don’t cost Tri energy to summon. This means you can have one Automaton on the field alongside your regular Echoes.

Article continues after ad

By doing this, you can drastically increase your DPS. So, if you’re struggling to take down a particularly tough boss, then your metal companions can give you the edge.

How to fix Automatons

Nintendo You’ll need plenty of rupees if you wish to fix your Automatons.

If your Automaton breaks in combat after taking too much damage, simply head over to Dampe’s Studio. He will repair your robotic friends for a fee of 25/35/50 Rupees or by giving him one monster stone.

Article continues after ad

Repairs can get very pricey and you can quickly run out of rupees, so be sure to check out our best way to farm money fast here.

Article continues after ad

Now that you know how to get every Automaton in Zelda: Echoes of Wisdom, why not check out how you can unlock the Lynel Echo in your playthrough?