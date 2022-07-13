Actress from infamous Legend of Zelda CD-i games wants to voice Zelda again

Michael Gwilliam . 48 minutes ago

Zelda’s voice actress from two of the most infamous video games of all time wants to return to the Legend of Zelda for a shot at redemption after the CD-i debacle.

The Legend of Zelda series is one of the most popular video game franchises of all time, but there are three games Nintendo wants you to forget about, notably because of how bad they are.

In the 90s, a scrapped agreement between Nintendo and Philips to design a CD add-on to the SNES resulted in Philips being able to use the iconic characters for their console, the short-lived CD-i. The result was some of the worst games ever made.

Link: The Faces of Evil and Zelda: The Wand of Gamelon are infamous for their poor controls and laughable voice acting, but that isn’t stopping Zelda’s voice actor from wanting to redeem herself.

Philips To be fair, this game made for a great AVGN episode.

Zelda CD-i actress wants to work with Nintendo again

In an interview with Game Reviews, Zelda’s actress, Bonnie Jean Wilbur, explained how she had no idea how bad the games were, as she was not a gamer herself.

“I never saw the finished product. I’m not a gamer, and I never owned a Nintendo console,” she revealed. “I never followed the franchise, but my niece does. She has a Nintendo Switch, actually. I watched her play a recent Zelda game, and it was just beautiful.”

After praising Breath of the Wild and the advancements in technology, she was asked if she would ever reprise her role should Nintendo reach out.

“I would. I love doing theater, but voice acting is more lucrative,” she said. “We were contacted by someone who is doing an homage to the CD-I series, and he asked us if we wanted to reprise our roles. It’s not affiliated with Nintendo. We agreed to it, so that should be interesting.”

While it’s unlikely that Jean Wilbur ends up actually voicing Zelda in an official Nintendo game, she has certainly cemented her place in video game history.