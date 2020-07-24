Yone announced as League's 150th champion: Abilities, release date, more

Riot Games has finally announced Yone as the 150th champion in League of Legends and revealed a full look at each of his abilities ahead of his release in patch 10.16.

Since Riot shared that they would be introducing two new champions as part of the Summer event, which is now known as Spirit Blossom, many suspected that Yasuo's brother, Yone, could be a front runner.

Following the release of a new Jungler Lillia in patch 10.15, Yone has now been confirmed by Riot as the second champion who will join the League of Legends roster during this event.

When is Yone coming to League of Legends?

After he was killed by his younger brother in battle, Yone has been resurrected and will make his Summoner's Rift entrance in patch 10.16.

The patch is expected to take place on Wednesday, August 15. However, the champion is expected to look different than how the lore previously portrayed him.

Following his death, it has been revealed that Yone's default look will feature him wearing a mask, although he will also receive a Spirit Blossom skin where his face can be seen without one.

It has also been confirmed that the Masked Warrior will be wielding dual swords for his arrival in patch 10.16, which will translate to some of his unique abilities.

Riot has also shared a full look at each of the skills available in the 150th champion's kit. You can find the full list of his abilities down below.

Yone's Abilities in League of Legends

Passive - Way of the Hunter

Yone uses two blades, causing every second attack to deal more magic damage. His critical strike chance is also doubled, but his critical strikes deal reduced damage.

Q - Mortal Steel

Yone thrusts forward, dealing physical damage to opponents. On hit, he gains a stack of Gathering Storm. At two stacks, Yone can dash forward with a wave that makes enemies airborne.

W - Spirit Cleave

Yone cleaves forward in a massive arc, dealing a portion of the target's maximum health. After successfully hitting an enemy, Yone also gains a temporary shield. The shield's power increases per champion struck.

E - Soul Unbound

Yone can enter his Spirit Form, gaining movement speed and leaving his body behind. When Yone's Spirit Form expires, he'll snap back into his body and deal a percentage of all the damage he dealt while in Spirit Form.

R - Fate Sealed