“Worst NA Performance Ever!” LCS Teams Fail Again at LoL Worlds 2021 | MonteCristo Reacts

After a disappointing start to the first round robin at Worlds 2021, is the NA region on track for their worst ever performance at an international event?

With Perkz’s Cloud9, CoreJJ’s Team Liquid, and FBI’s 100 Thieves collectively picking up just two wins in the first round-robin of Worlds 2021, can NA turn it around and make a statement in the second half of groups?

Well, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles believes LCS teams are producing their worst LoL Worlds outing ever, as the League of Legends World Championship enters its second round of fixtures.

Discover more: “Closest group stage ever!” LoL Worlds 2021 | MonteCristo Reacts