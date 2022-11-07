Wild Rift player accused of cheating in $25,000 female-only tournament

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Professional Wild Rift players are coming together to call out what they believe to be blatant cheating in a recent tournament.

Riot Games takes competitive integrity very seriously, and its commitment to esports have allowed it to pioneer the industry.

But during an all-female tournament in EU, one competing team was accused of cheating by a large number of the professional players.

In fact, many top level Wild Rift professional players analyzed these plays throughout the series, and believe it was someone else playing on her account.

Wild Rift analysts suspect player of cheating

The accused cheating took place on November 5 during a playoff series between CG1 and Formulation Gaming Queens. CG1 won two to one, where summoner ‘Mirai’ took over the map.

Mirai is a Diamond four player with less than a 50% win rate, and pulled out champions that she hardly ever plays during their matches against Formulation Queens. To many people’s surprises, despite having little experience with a champion like Lee Sin, the jungler popped off.

Baffled by her sudden improvement, players analyzed Mirai’s mechanics via replay. Shown in the picture is the player’s Lee Sin starts two camps simultaneously, perfectly clearing them.

“After reviewing the VODs with camera pinned on Mirai and comparing the accounts overall stats, performance etc. it’s very difficult to believe that we saw the same person that owns the account play on said account,” RiftGuides’ co-owner Kerxx told Dexerto.

YouTube: Seniel Hdez Mirai is accused of cheating by multiple Wild Rift professionals.

“It seems rather unrealistic to say that after showcasing such skills someone can casually have 100 games neg. win rate in diamond four in solo queue,” he continued.

“Showcasing insane gameplay on a lot of different levels – however sometimes falling short mechanically whereas the macro game, decisions taken, communication via pings and overall structure of play are with ease top 10 ladder material,” Kerxx analyzed.

After having co-streamed the games with Kerxx, content creator TatsuWR expressed a concurring opinion to Dexerto.

“I went ten minutes AFK and just talked with Kerxx, and it can’t be [her]. That’s all I’m saying,” Tatsu said on stream.

When discussing the situation with Dexerto, reputable Wild Rift coach MOZ1LLA stated “anyone with a brain knows. The eyetest is just too obvious.”

Names are floating around the community, with many suspecting they know who was smurfing, and thereby cheating, on Mirai’s account, but nothing has been confirmed, including the accusations.

As for the November 5 playoffs, Riot hasn’t made any public action to investigate or acknowledge the incident.