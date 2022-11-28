Wild Rift patch 3.5a notes: release date, champion buffs, and more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at terry.oh@dexerto.com.

The upcoming Wild Rift patch 3.5a notes primarily look to buff weaker picks in the meta, providing them the extra power to keep up with their contemporaries.

Wild Rift patch 3.5a is on the smaller end of updates, serving as a supplementary balance pass rather than a massive game changer.

These changes should help round out the play environment for many players, while not drastically pushing the overall meta forward. The previous patch 3.5 focused on such changes. Interestingly, Wild Rift 3.5a only includes buffs to champions.

When does Wild Rift patch 3.5 release?

The upcoming patch is set to launch on December 1, two weeks after Wild Rift patch 3.5. Therefore, the game is currently still in the base 3.5 update, with the new change coming up very soon. Riot released early patch notes, highlighting the changes preemptively.

But keep in mind, they may add more changes outside of the ones they previewed. We’ll keep you posted here on all the latest.

What is changing in Wild Rift patch 3.5a?

Kayn and Varus massively buffed

Kayn has been struggling since his debut in Wild Rift. The champion’s damage and utility simply aren’t strong enough to contest key early-game fights. Therefore, Riot decided to buff the struggling champion. As for Varus, he hasn’t struggled too much in Wild Rift, but definitely isn’t in a very powerful position.

These changes should help Varus play against other top-tier picks, granting more pick relevance.

Wild Rift patch 3.5a notes

Champion changes

Darius

Hemorrhage (P)

deals 200% dmg to monsters

Diana

Base stats

Base health 570 → 600

Lunar Rush (3)

Cooldown: 22/20/18/16s → 18/16/14/12s

Fizz

Playful / Trickster (3)

Base damage: 75/140/205/270 → 80/150/220/290

Kayn

Base stats

Base attack damage: 66 → 70

The Darkin Scythe (P)

Passive gain amount: Game time + 15 → Game time + 25

Reaping Slash (1)

Bonus attack damage ratio: 65% → 60/65/70/75%

Shadow Step Shadow Assassin (3)

Cooldown: 9s → 8s

bonus movement speed: 65% → 75%

Umbral Trespass Darkin (4)

Base damage: 10% target maximum health → 15% target’s maximum health

base health: 7% target’s maximum health → 10% target’s maximum health

Rengar

Battle Roar (2)

Base damage: 50/90/130/170 → 60/100/140/180

Damage taken as healing: 50% → 60%

Empowered damage taken as healing: 50% → 60%

Shen

Twilight Assault (1)

deals 200% damage to monsters

Monster cap: 125/150/175/200 → 250

Varus

Living Vengeance (P)

Champion kill or assist attack speed increase: 40% → 60%

Non-champion kill attack speed increase: 20% → 30%

Hail of Arrows (3)

Bonus attack damage ratio: 60% → 90%

Veigar

Base stats

Base attack damage: 52 →58

Base mana regeneration 12 → 16

Warwick

Infinite Duress (4)

Width: 100 → 150

Bugfix: Warwick will now only heal for 100% of damage dealt by his ultimate, not 100% of all damage deal during his ultimate

