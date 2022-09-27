GamingLeague of Legends

Wild Rift patch 3.4a notes: Yasuo buffs, Karma nerfs, support items nerfs

Wild Rift
Wild Rift Patch 3.4aRiot Games

The upcoming patch update for Wild Rift targets balancing the game by diminishing the impact of the support role, which has been overpowered with the implementation of gold support items. Here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Patch 3.4a.

Every couple of weeks, Wild Rift updates their game. The developers massively updated the game in patch 3.4, updating the game with support items, new champions, and even a new Wild Pass. The newest upcoming update, Wild Rift patch 3.4a, is a smaller scale update.

The main focus from the leaked patch preview is balancing the game, rather than adding brand new changes. From Yasuo buffs to massively nerfing the support gold items, these changes target fixing what’s broken.

Here is everything currently known about Wild Rift patch 3.4a.

Wild Rift Patch 3.4aRiot Games
The support items, Relic Shield and Spectral Sickle, are both being massively nerfed.

Contents

Wild Rift patch 3.4 release date

Wild Rift typically updates their game every two weeks. And since Wild Rift patch 3.4 released on September 14, the next patch will likely release on September 28, exactly two weeks after Wild Rift patch 3.4.

Wild Rift patch 3.4 champion changes

Keep in mind, all gameplay changes were revealed from leaks from ChowZ, a reputable data miner and leaker for Wild Rift. He has been very accurate in the past for Wild Rift content, but it’s not an official Riot source. Take the information provided with a grain of salt.

The information will be updated once Wild Rift officially announces the full patch notes.

Camille

Base stats

  • Health per level: 115 → 120

(2) Tactical Sweep

  • Damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195

Gwen

Base stats

  • Health: 610 → 660

(P) Thousand Cuts

  • Maximum monster damage: 5+5% AP → 4+4% AP

(1) Snip Snip!

  • Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24
  • Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120

Nautilus

(P) Staggering Blow

  • Stun Duration: 0.75/1/1.25/1.5 seconds (based on level) → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds (based on level)

(1) Dredge Line

  • Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds → 11/10/9/8 seconds

Yasuo

Base stats

  • Attack Damage: 58 → 62

(4) Last Breath

  • Damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550

Lee Sin

(2) Safeguard

  • Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% physical & magic vamp → Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% omnivamp

Ahri

(P) Essence Theft

  • Base heal on champion takedown: 80-200 + 40% AP → 70-190 + 30% AP

Ekko

(P) Z-Drive Resonance

  • Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%

(1) Timewinder

  • Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 110%

Evelynn

(1) Hate Spike

  • Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%

Karma

(2) Focused Resolve

  • Cooldown: 13 seconds → 15 seconds

(3) Inspire

  • Non-Mantra movement speed: 45% → 30%

Kassadin

(2) Nether Blade

  • Cooldown: 8 seconds → 10 seconds

(4) Riftwalker

  • Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 1.5% mana

Pyke

(1) Bone Skewer

  • Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50
  • Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%

(3) Phantom Undertow

  • Cooldown: 14/13/12/11 seconds → 12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

Item Changes

Riftmaker

  • Ability Power: 70 → 80

Solari Chargeblade

  • Attack Speed: 30% → 40%
  • Ability Haste: 15 → 20

Gluttonous Greaves

  • Base stat: +8% physical and magic vamp → 8% omnivamp

Maw of Malmortius

  • Lifegrip: Triggering Lifeline grant +10% physical and magic vamp → +10% omnivamp

Relic Shield/Targon’s Buckler

  • Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%
  • Percentage of quest earned: 63% → 58%

Spectral Sickle/Harrowing Crescent

  • Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25

Support Starter Items

New Effect: When there are other teammates nearby using support starter item, the following effect will be disabled:

  • Tribute/Spoils of War disabled
  • Earn bonus gold from nearby minions not killed by allies

Rune Changes

Lethal Tempo

  • Attack speed per stack: 6%-12% (melee) 3%-9% (ranged) → 7%-13% (melee) 4%-10% (ranged)
  • Max Stack Bonus: 30% → 40%

keep reading

cover art for league of legends tier list
League of Legends

League of Legends tier list: Best champions to use in each role

Titas Khan
Ryan Reynolds and Hugh Jackman promoting Deadpool 3
TV & Movies

Ryan Reynolds shares Wolverine “timeline explainer” video for Deadpool 3

Cameron Frew
An image of evan peters as Jeffery dahmer
Entertainment

TikTokers called out for bizarre fan-made Jeffrey Dahmer edits from Netflix series

Sam Comrie
loading...