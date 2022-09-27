Wild Rift patch 3.4a notes: Yasuo buffs, Karma nerfs, support items nerfs

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

The upcoming patch update for Wild Rift targets balancing the game by diminishing the impact of the support role, which has been overpowered with the implementation of gold support items. Here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Patch 3.4a.

Every couple of weeks, Wild Rift updates their game. The developers massively updated the game in patch 3.4, updating the game with support items, new champions, and even a new Wild Pass. The newest upcoming update, Wild Rift patch 3.4a, is a smaller scale update.

The main focus from the leaked patch preview is balancing the game, rather than adding brand new changes. From Yasuo buffs to massively nerfing the support gold items, these changes target fixing what’s broken.

Here is everything currently known about Wild Rift patch 3.4a.

Riot Games The support items, Relic Shield and Spectral Sickle, are both being massively nerfed.

Wild Rift typically updates their game every two weeks. And since Wild Rift patch 3.4 released on September 14, the next patch will likely release on September 28, exactly two weeks after Wild Rift patch 3.4.

Wild Rift patch 3.4 champion changes

Keep in mind, all gameplay changes were revealed from leaks from ChowZ, a reputable data miner and leaker for Wild Rift. He has been very accurate in the past for Wild Rift content, but it’s not an official Riot source. Take the information provided with a grain of salt.

The information will be updated once Wild Rift officially announces the full patch notes.

Camille

Base stats

Health per level: 115 → 120

(2) Tactical Sweep

Damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195

Gwen

Base stats

Health: 610 → 660

(P) Thousand Cuts

Maximum monster damage: 5+5% AP → 4+4% AP

(1) Snip Snip!

Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24

Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120

Nautilus

(P) Staggering Blow

Stun Duration: 0.75/1/1.25/1.5 seconds (based on level) → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds (based on level)

(1) Dredge Line

Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds → 11/10/9/8 seconds

Yasuo

Base stats

Attack Damage: 58 → 62

(4) Last Breath

Damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550

Lee Sin

(2) Safeguard

Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% physical & magic vamp → Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% omnivamp

Ahri

(P) Essence Theft

Base heal on champion takedown: 80-200 + 40% AP → 70-190 + 30% AP

Ekko

(P) Z-Drive Resonance

Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%

(1) Timewinder

Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 110%

Evelynn

(1) Hate Spike

Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%

Karma

(2) Focused Resolve

Cooldown: 13 seconds → 15 seconds

(3) Inspire

Non-Mantra movement speed: 45% → 30%

Kassadin

(2) Nether Blade

Cooldown: 8 seconds → 10 seconds

(4) Riftwalker

Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 1.5% mana

Pyke

(1) Bone Skewer

Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50

Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%

(3) Phantom Undertow

Cooldown: 14/13/12/11 seconds → 12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds

Item Changes

Riftmaker

Ability Power: 70 → 80

Solari Chargeblade

Attack Speed: 30% → 40%

Ability Haste: 15 → 20

Gluttonous Greaves

Base stat: +8% physical and magic vamp → 8% omnivamp

Maw of Malmortius

Lifegrip: Triggering Lifeline grant +10% physical and magic vamp → +10% omnivamp

Relic Shield/Targon’s Buckler

Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%

Percentage of quest earned: 63% → 58%

Spectral Sickle/Harrowing Crescent

Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25

Support Starter Items

New Effect: When there are other teammates nearby using support starter item, the following effect will be disabled:

Tribute/Spoils of War disabled

Earn bonus gold from nearby minions not killed by allies

Rune Changes

Lethal Tempo