Wild Rift patch 3.4a notes: Yasuo buffs, Karma nerfs, support items nerfs

The upcoming patch update for Wild Rift targets balancing the game by diminishing the impact of the support role, which has been overpowered with the implementation of gold support items. Here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Patch 3.4a.
Every couple of weeks, Wild Rift updates their game. The developers massively updated the game in patch 3.4, updating the game with support items, new champions, and even a new Wild Pass. The newest upcoming update, Wild Rift patch 3.4a, is a smaller scale update.
The main focus from the leaked patch preview is balancing the game, rather than adding brand new changes. From Yasuo buffs to massively nerfing the support gold items, these changes target fixing what’s broken.
Here is everything currently known about Wild Rift patch 3.4a.
Wild Rift patch 3.4 release date
Wild Rift typically updates their game every two weeks. And since Wild Rift patch 3.4 released on September 14, the next patch will likely release on September 28, exactly two weeks after Wild Rift patch 3.4.
Wild Rift patch 3.4 champion changes
Keep in mind, all gameplay changes were revealed from leaks from ChowZ, a reputable data miner and leaker for Wild Rift. He has been very accurate in the past for Wild Rift content, but it’s not an official Riot source. Take the information provided with a grain of salt.
The information will be updated once Wild Rift officially announces the full patch notes.
Camille
Base stats
- Health per level: 115 → 120
(2) Tactical Sweep
- Damage: 70/110/150/190 → 90/125/160/195
Gwen
Base stats
- Health: 610 → 660
(P) Thousand Cuts
- Maximum monster damage: 5+5% AP → 4+4% AP
(1) Snip Snip!
- Initial Snip base damage: 10/14/18/22 → 12/16/20/24
- Final Snip base damage: 50/70/90/110 → 60/80/100/120
Nautilus
(P) Staggering Blow
- Stun Duration: 0.75/1/1.25/1.5 seconds (based on level) → 1/1.25/1.5/1.75 seconds (based on level)
(1) Dredge Line
- Cooldown: 12/11/10/9 seconds → 11/10/9/8 seconds
Yasuo
Base stats
- Attack Damage: 58 → 62
(4) Last Breath
- Damage: 200/350/500 → 250/350/550
Lee Sin
(2) Safeguard
- Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% physical & magic vamp → Next two attacks gain 16/24/32/40% omnivamp
Ahri
(P) Essence Theft
- Base heal on champion takedown: 80-200 + 40% AP → 70-190 + 30% AP
Ekko
(P) Z-Drive Resonance
- Bonus damage to monsters: 120% → 110%
(1) Timewinder
- Bonus damage to monsters: 130% → 110%
Evelynn
(1) Hate Spike
- Ability Power ratio: 45% → 40%
Karma
(2) Focused Resolve
- Cooldown: 13 seconds → 15 seconds
(3) Inspire
- Non-Mantra movement speed: 45% → 30%
Kassadin
(2) Nether Blade
- Cooldown: 8 seconds → 10 seconds
(4) Riftwalker
- Damage: 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 2% mana → 80/100/120 + 30% AP + 1.5% mana
Pyke
(1) Bone Skewer
- Mana cost: 50/55/60/65 → 35/40/45/50
- Damage to non-champions: 50% → 25%
(3) Phantom Undertow
- Cooldown: 14/13/12/11 seconds → 12.5/12/11.5/11 seconds
Item Changes
Riftmaker
- Ability Power: 70 → 80
Solari Chargeblade
- Attack Speed: 30% → 40%
- Ability Haste: 15 → 20
Gluttonous Greaves
- Base stat: +8% physical and magic vamp → 8% omnivamp
Maw of Malmortius
- Lifegrip: Triggering Lifeline grant +10% physical and magic vamp → +10% omnivamp
Relic Shield/Targon’s Buckler
- Spoils of War: Item owner minion gold gained per charge consumption: 135% → 120%
- Percentage of quest earned: 63% → 58%
Spectral Sickle/Harrowing Crescent
- Tribute: Gold gained per charge consumption: 30 → 25
Support Starter Items
New Effect: When there are other teammates nearby using support starter item, the following effect will be disabled:
- Tribute/Spoils of War disabled
- Earn bonus gold from nearby minions not killed by allies
Rune Changes
Lethal Tempo
- Attack speed per stack: 6%-12% (melee) 3%-9% (ranged) → 7%-13% (melee) 4%-10% (ranged)
- Max Stack Bonus: 30% → 40%