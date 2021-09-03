Wild Rift free Champion rotation this week (September 9 – 15)

League of Legends’ Wild Rift brings the iconic series to mobile, with some incredible Champions available to jump into battle with. Here are all of the currently available free Wild Rift Champions for September 9-15 in 2021.

League of Legends Wild Rift has launched to an impressive response, transferring much of what makes League of Legends so popular on PC to mobile, while also streamlining the experience for touch screens and new players.

With an ever-growing roster of characters that can be purchased with the game‘s currency or real cash, Wild Rift newcomers will be pleased to know that they can “try before they buy.” That’s thanks to an ever-rotating selection of characters that players can choose from without having to acquire them.

Contents

League of Legends Wild Rift free Champion rotation

Here are the currently available free Champions for September 9 to 15. Check back next week, as we’ll continually update you with the new list as they’re revealed.

Free Champions Amumu Rengar Braum Teemo Dr. Mundo Xayah Lucian Yasuo Nami Ziggs

When do free Champions rotate?

The free rotation Champions available in Wild Rift are swapped out every Thursday.

Other ways to play new League of Legends Champions for free

During limited-time events, Riot will occasionally let players earn new characters. These usually tie in with a character’s introduction to Wild Rift, and can also earn other goodies like skins and baubles.

Outside of those, players can try their hand at playing a random Champion in ARAM (All Random, All Mid). This single-lane mode swaps out some of the tactical considerations of a traditional MOBA and instead puts players on a collision course with the other team.

With all players using random Champions, it’s a fun way to experiment with new options.

So, there you have it. That’s everything you need to know about the free Wild Rift Rotations in League of Legends this week in 2021.

