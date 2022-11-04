Wild Rift Aatrox champion guide: release date, abilities, more

Terry is a South Korea based journalist who is currently on Dexerto's Australian team. He spends his spare time grinding competitive team games, and loves creating content for a wide variety of games, especially Wild Rift and League of Legends. You can contact Terry at [email protected]

Aatrox was teased for Wild Rift patch 3.5, and is a melee bruiser who plays primarily in the Baron lane. To help inform players of the upcoming champion, here is everything to know regarding Wild Rift Aatrox.

This champion reigns from the region of Shurima, and was originally a god. Many hailed Aatrox as the vanguard of every noble conflict, followed by thousands of mortals who worshipped and served the warrior.

While in combat, a group of people bounded his consciousness into his sword, forever trapping his immortal essence to it. Stuck in the sword for all eternity, he possessed those who attempted to wield the sword, forcing his will onto the bearer.

And it’s in this almost demonic form in which he makes his debut for Wild Rift.

Since Riot Games launched single champions the past two times, with Warwick and Vex, the next champion release will be a double. This makes Wild Rift Aatrox release date and Kayn’s the same.

The speculated release date for Aatrox is on November 16 to November 18. This is two weeks after the release of Warwick, will be the period of time when Wild Rift patch 3.5 will drop. If they don’t release during this period, they’ll drop another two weeks later.

Keep in mind, this Wild Rift Aatrox release date is based on speculation of preexisting Wild Rift release trends, and is not an official date.

Aatrox abilities

The champion utilizies dashes and area of effect crowd controlling abilities to deal damage to as many enemies as possible. The more damage Aatrox deals, the more he’s rewarded, creating a high skill cap on the champion’s play style.

Aatrox’s capability to front line are insane when wielded by a skilled player. But if the player misses Aatrox’s moves, the Baron lane champion melts down surprisingly quickly.

Here are all of Aatrox’s abilities in Wild Rift:

Deathbringer stance (passive)

Aatrox’s next basic attack periodically deals bonus physical damage and heals him.

The Darkin Blade (first ability)

Aatrox slams his sword down up to three times, with each use having a different area of effect.

Infernal Chains (second ability)

The Darkin smashes the ground. Hitting an enemy champion creates an area of effect which drags them into the center if they don’t escape fast enough.

Umbral Dash (third ability)

On activation, Aatrox dashes towards the target direction. The ability passive grants Aatrox healing upon damaging enemy champions.

World Ender (ultimate)

Aatrox unleashes his demonic form, which fears nearby enemy minions and grants him additional attack damage, healing, and movement speed. Takedowns extend the duration of the skill.

These were descriptions were taken from League of Legends PC’s, therefore expect minor changes for Aatrox’s implementation in the mobile version.

More information will be added, including a item build and ability upgrade priority once the champion releases.