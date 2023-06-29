Wild League of Legends exploit turns new 2v2v2v2 Arena mode into lopsided 4v2

A League of Legends player has discovered an exploit that allows them to teleport into other arenas in the new game mode, resulting in a lopsided 4v2.

League of Legends is one of the oldest running games around. The monolith MOBA was released by Riot Games all the way back in 2009 and has been running strong since its inception. League has definitely changed throughout the years, with Riot adding in and removing several features to switch up the title. This included things like new champions and items, as well as many reworks and mid-scope updates to revitalize some of the older cast.

One thing that has remained the same throughout all of League’s existence is its classic 5v5 game mode. The premier mode takes place on Summoner’s Rift and where ranked and professional play is held, easily making it the most iconic of the title. Riot is however introducing their new take on League with the new 2v2v2v2 Arena mode currently on PBE.

The mode sees players take turns fighting one another in a 2v2 arena-like setting. Player pairs face off against each other in a 2v2, with each round dealing damage to the pair’s health pool if they lose. This means whilst one team is fighting another, there are two separate fights happening. However, one investigative player discovered a way to join in on the action.

LoL players discover a way to join other arenas in new 2v2v2v2 mode

As demonstrated by League of Legends YouTuber Hextech Lab, champions with large-range movement abilities such as Aurelion Sol and Twisted Fate are able to seemingly transcend the arena’s boundaries. This allows them to essentially join the other arena’s fight, making a 4v2.

Unfortunately, the champions that join in on the fight aren’t actually able to deal damage to the enemy champions, nor interact with their “allied” ones. The champions are still visible to the enemy team, however, meaning you could throw abilities to throw the enemy team off their game.

This is likely to just be a bug on the PBE, which is Riot’s testing ground. Whilst it’s unlikely to make it to the live servers, it’s sure to make for a fun time goofing around on the PBE.