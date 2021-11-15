Who is Summit, Cloud9’s rumored new top laner?

Cloud9 are expected to sign Korean player Park ‘Summit’ Woo-tae as the iconic North American organization continue a turbulent offseason.

This is not the offseason Cloud9 were likely hoping for.

Despite making the quarter-finals at Worlds 2021 in Iceland, Cloud9 were left with a major hole to fill after mid laner Luka ‘Perkz’ Perković announced he was leaving the team.

As first reported by Travis Gafford, Cloud9 are expected to acquire Korean free agent Summit, with 2021 top laner Ibrahim ‘Fudge’ Allami role swapping to the mid lane.

Who is Summit?

Park ‘Summit’ Woo-tae is a mainstay of the LCK. Beginning his career as a sub for Afreeca Freecs in 2018, he has spent the past three seasons as the starting top laner for SANDBOX Gaming.

While SANDBOX Gaming have struggled to compete in the LCK, their best finish being 3rd in the 2019 Regional Finals, Summit has often stood out as one of the team’s bright spots.

In the 2021 LCK Summer split, Summit played 13 champions, earning a 55.3% winrate as SANDBOX went 26-21 in the matches he played in. His most picked champion was Gnar, playing the furry specialist 13 times for a 76.9% winrate.

After falling short in the 2021 Regional Finals, SANDBOX Gaming appear to be shaking up the roster. On November 14, they released both Summit and jungler Kim ‘OnFleek’ Jang-gyeom.

C9 Summit?

In a brief video uploaded to his YouTube channel, LCS insider Travis Gafford revealed that Cloud9 would be acquiring Summit as their new top laner, with top laner Fudge role-swapping to the mid lane.

Summit brings in a wealth of experience from a highly-competitive league, and will definitely vie with the likes of Gabriël ‘Bwipo’ Rau and Kim ‘Ssumday’ Chan-ho for the title of best top laner in the LCS.

However, questions will remain as to whether this is the best move for Cloud9. They will now field sophomore Fudge in an off-role, while they are also expected to add academy prospect Johan ‘Isles’ Rosario to the starting lineup.

Whether the moves pay off for Cloud9 will remain to be seen until the season begins in January.