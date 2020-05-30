Voyboy responds after Doublelift calls him out for praising "toxic" Tyler1

TSM star Yilliang ‘Doublelift’ Peng has criticized Joedat 'Voyboy' Esfahani over his support for Tyler 'Tyler1' Steinkamp’s jungle-only challenge in League of Legends.

Tyler1 recently achieved the prestigious challenger rank in his Jungle-only challenge, after declaring it the easiest role in League of Legends Season 10. He bet against fellow streamers that he could level an unranked account up to the top of the region, despite normally playing as a bot laner.

After a couple of months of playing, Tyler1 finally completed the challenge. However, when Twitch star Voyboy congratulated Tyler1 on his achievement in the new role, LCS veteran Doublelift was quick to respond, revealing some of his issues with the popular LoL content creators.

Jungle mains everywhere are left shaking as @loltyler1 casually gets Challenger after recently learning the role. Tyler grinded, improved and Jung Differentialed his way to this accomplishment. Never doubted it, well done bro. pic.twitter.com/o66GghZZO6 — Joedat (@Voyboy) May 28, 2020

During his May 29 Twitch broadcast, Doublelift explained that, while he was impressed with Tyler1’s latest climb, he felt as if Voyboy was acting “hypocritical” for showing his friend support following his recent complaints.

“Tyler’s challenger thing is pretty cool, I thought it was pretty funny that Voyboy retweeted him though,” the star ADC revealed, before calling out the two popular LoL personalities.

Doublelift highlighted that Voyboy has been quite vocal about the state of Solo Queue matches in NA and has made multiple videos addressing the issues and calling on Riot to make some changes.

“Voy is the one who’s like, ‘League Solo Q people leave and troll, they’re really toxic, its the worst it's ever been’,” he explained before labeling Tyler1 as a prime example of toxicity in Solo Q.

“Why are you praising the guy who’s extremely toxic and embodies what you hate in Solo Q” he continued, “which is people who leave, [intentionally feed], and everything you’re talking about. It’s super hypocritical.”

Voyboy later responded to Doublelift's comments on stream claiming that he has called Tyler1 out in the past over his behavior and that he does not support all of his actions.

"You have to understand that I have called out Tyler before [...] I don't just blindly support Tyler because he's my long time friend," he responded, "You can't say that me celebrating the accomplishment of one of my friends is the same."

Voyboy added that while Tyler1 has gotten better over the years, he felt as if some of the criticism he got for his Tweet was unfair, explaining, "I'm legitimately proud of Tyler, he's still my friend even if he does stuff that I don't approve of. I don't think that makes me a hypocrite."

Tyler1 has still yet to respond to any of the comments made by Doublelift and Voyboy and has not streamed on Twitch since doubling down on the challenge earlier in the month.