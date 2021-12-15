Uzi returns to League of Legends pro play, joining LPL’s Bilibili Gaming for 2022 season

After taking an early retirement due to prolonged health issues, China’s Golden Boy Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao will be back on the competitive stage for 2022, joining LPL team Bilibili Gaming.

Uzi left the League of Legends pro scene in 2020 — for good, many thought — due to continuing health issues that plagued him for a large portion of his career.

Widely considered one of the greatest players of all time — despite never winning Worlds — his departure was mourned by fans.

However, now the Golden Boy of League of Legends is back. Uzi’s return wasn’t really the massive surprise of the off-season given rumors, but now he’s confirmed to be joining LPL side Bilibili Gaming as part of their big 2022 roster shuffle.

What does an LPL super team look like with Uzi’s return?

Uzi was the last player announced in Bilibili’s mega roster reveal, with the organization making five big changes ahead of the LPL 2022 season.

The side, which finished 7-8th in Summer 2021, signed 2019 world champion support Liu ‘Crisp’ Qing-Song, as well as top laner Chen ‘Breathe’ Chen, mid laner Chu ‘FoFo’ Chun-Lan, and PCS AD carry star Chiu ‘Doggo’ Tzu-Chuan.

Only jungler Wei ‘Weiwei’ Bo-Han will remain from their 2021 roster.

It’s being coined as somewhat of a “superteam”, with LPL co-streamer and former pro Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera saying as much just before the organization’s December 15 announcement.

However, Uzi will inevitably be the star of an incredibly talented roster. With Crisp by his side, and a strong top side to boot, expectations will be high for Bilibili to perform.

The signing of Doggo alongside Uzi has raised some questions though. Formerly the AD carry of Beyond Gaming, Doggo made a name for himself at both MSI (as a sub for PSG Talon) and Worlds 2021 as a mechanically gifted and aggressive player.

He made the playoffs at both international events, and was the region’s standout performer.

It’s presumed he won’t be a starting member of BLG’s roster — although that’ll only be confirmed when LPL Spring 2022 kicks off in January — but he will allow the team greater flexibility should Uzi need to take a step back.