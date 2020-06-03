Uzi officially retires from League of Legends due to ongoing injuries

Jian ‘Uzi’ Zi-Hao, widely regarded as one of the best AD carry players of all time, has announced his retirement from professional League of Legends.

Uzi has finally hung up the mouse and keyboard. After an illustrious career spanning eight years, the golden boy of Chinese League of Legends has called time on professional play.

Uzi played 683 games since his debut with Royal Club in 2012, winning MSI once and two LPL titles. He attended Worlds six times, but failed to take home the Summoner’s Cup after finishing as runner-up twice in 2013 and 2014.

As of today, LPL0006 @UziRNG will officially retire. Uzi was not only the heart and soul of RNG, but also an icon in the esports world as a whole. From a teenager onwards he never gave up and worked as hard as he could to be the best he could in his role, he inspired many. pic.twitter.com/wsqqOnqE4o — Royal Never Give Up (@RNGRoyal) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

In a statement from Royal Never Give Up ⁠— Uzi’s former team ⁠— the star AD carry’s retirement was because of injuries that plagued the back end of his career.

“Due to injuries accumulated over eight years of high intensity training, at the suggestion of medical professionals, Uzi was advised to rest during the 2020 LPL Spring Split.

“After Spring, a decision was made, and we understood and respected his wishes, and will continue to assist him.”

Advertisement

Uzi was considered “the heart and soul of RNG,” having made his debut with the team way back in 2012. Back then, the 15 year old star rocked international League of Legends with his incredible mechanical skill.

As his career progressed, he was always the shining light on his team. However, he always fell short of winning titles. Despite taking home numerous LPL regular season titles, he didn’t win his first major title until 2018.

Uzi was listed on the RNG roster up until after Spring this year. He was left out of RNG’s lineup for Summer 2020, with former Flash Wolves AD carry Lu ‘Betty’ Yu-Hung replacing him full-time on the Chinese squad.

Uzi out ('-')7 — 简自豪 “Uzi” (@UziRNG) June 3, 2020

Advertisement

Uzi himself posted a short note on his own Twitter page after the RNG announcement ⁠— “Uzi out.” He did expand on the issues in a post to his Chinese supporters on Weibo.

"This half year I have been slowly changing my schedule, went on a diet and take have been taking medicine to [lose] weight, but [things have not] changed," he said, according to a translation.

"The doctor also said that if I continue serious complications will soon appear...my physical condition doesn't allow me to continue to fight on any longer.

"I would like to thank my fans for their support and company over the years. Thank you for cheering me on silently, encouraging me, and being my strongest supporters over the years."

Card



Advertisement

Despite the fact he is retiring from competitive play, RNG have stated they will stay by the AD carry’s side while he recovers from wrist, arm, and back injuries from his playing career.

“Even in retirement, Uzi is still an important member of the RNG family. In addition to doing everything we can do to assist him in his future endeavors, we will also be by his side to help him on his journey to injury recovery.”