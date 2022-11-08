Upset and Flakked left teamless during hectic LEC off-season

Carver is a staff writer based in Chicago. He covers all things esports and gaming, with a focus on League of Legends and the FGC. LPL superfan. Contact Carver at [email protected]

The off-season leading into 2023 has had its fair share of victims and beneficiaries, with even the biggest teams swapping around their rosters. Upset and Flakked have confirmed that they don’t yet have a home for the LEC in 2023.

Worlds 2022 wasn’t kind to Western teams, with only Rogue making it out of the Group Stage. Fnatic and G2 both had their moments of brilliance, but neither team was able to perform as well internationally as they would have liked.

Following Worlds 2022, both teams were looking to make some changes. And, as it would turn out, the ADC players for G2 and Fnatic have both been left without a team despite solid individual performance.

Even with the off-season just getting started, things are heating up for organizations looking to sign the best rosters they possibly can.

Upset and Flakked left without a team in 2023

Elias ‘Upset’ Lipp was, statistically, one of the best ADCs in the LEC. Even during Fnatic’s rough patch in the regular season, he managed to maintain a KDA of 5.74 and averaged out at 9.7 CS per minute through the 2022 LEC Summer Split. He was farming better than everyone else and didn’t die very often.

However, when Rekkles had his options opened up for the off-season, Fnatic appears to have jumped on the opportunity to sign him. With Rekkles confirming the news himself, Upset has confirmed that he’s looking for a new home as a player.

Additionally, Upset’s contract doesn’t expire until 2023. This means that he could end up being plagued by the same buyout issues that have affected players like Jankos in their ability to find a 2023 LEC roster.

Victor ‘Flakked’ Tortosa is in a somewhat similar situation to Upset. His individual stats last year on G2 are also solid, having a bit less CSM than Upset and a higher KDA by just a smidge.

Both players excelled at their role on their teams from a statistical standpoint, something that was especially surprising for Flakked considering he came onto G2 as an LEC rookie.

Flakked confirmed that he wouldn’t be starting in the LEC next year, with a early report from LEC Wooloo pointing to Hans Sama being the one to take Flakked’s place as G2’s starting ADC. Not to mention, Flakked’s contract with G2 isn’t up until 2024.

With off-season negotiations well underway for most of the LEC, these two players are in a position where they likely won’t be able to compete in the LEC come Spring 2023.