How to unlock Lillia for free with League of Legends Haiku challenge

The mysterious Lillia’s Haiku item has popped up on League Patch 10.14. Now, we know its purpose ⁠— and it’s to get Lillia for free. Here’s exactly how you can unlock the token to get the new champion when she launches on Patch 10.15.

Champion 149 is here. Lillia is now on the PBE, with the “dreamy” new jungler available for testing. The “mid-range skirmisher” features a lot of consistent DPS in her kit with her Q, as well as the infamous sleep mechanic popularized by Zoe on her ultimate.

Advertisement

For jungle mains, it’ll be a breath of fresh air in the role, which has been largely dominated by tanks for the last couple of years ⁠— save for some token appearances from Graves, Kindred, and Nidalee.

If you want to get Lillia for free when Patch 10.15 drops, you’re going to have to find the secret Lillia’s Haiku item in-game. However, be prepared to do some grinding over the next couple of weeks if you want to save 7800 BE.

Advertisement

What is Lillia’s Haiku?

Lillia’s Haiku popped up onto the PBE during the Patch 10.14 cycle a couple of weeks ago. It stated that they had “discovered Lillia in the forest.” However, it was locked behind a timegate, set to open on July 22.

A new loot item is now on the PBE: Lillia's Haiku

"You discovered Lillia in the forest. Openable on July 22nd, 2020 at 12:00 p.m PT." pic.twitter.com/0XndwkX4Ay — moobeat (@moobeat) June 30, 2020

The date is no coincidence. It lines up with the release of Patch 10.15, which we now know is the release date for Lillia.

Lillia’s Haiku is similar to Sett’s Calling Card, which appeared randomly before the Pit Boss’ release. Once players got 10 first bloods, they received the in-game item that allowed them to get Sett for free. It looks like Lillia’s Haiku is the same for Champion 149.

Advertisement

How to unlock Lillia for free with Lillia’s Haiku

Unlocking Lillia’s Haiku is going to be a bit of grind. Much like Sett’s Calling Card, you’re going to need to put a few hours in to try and get it. However, if you do, you’ll save 7800 BE on Lillia’s launch.

The Lillia’s Haiku mission revolves around getting takedowns as a jungler ⁠— 350 of them. Takedowns are kills and assists, so you don’t need to worry about KS’ing teammates. Here’s exactly how you do the challenge:

Start a matchmade game of Summoner’s Rift playing as a jungler. It can be Normal, Ranked, or Bot games. Get as many takedowns as you can. Rinse and repeat until you get 350 takedowns. Once you eclipse 350 takedowns across Patch 10.14, you will unlock Lillia’s Haiku. When Patch 10.15 is released, use Lillia’s Haiku in the Loot tab to unlock Lillia for free.

Most people are farming for Lillia’s Haiku in Intro Bots. You can queue up with four friends, each rotating through jungle, farming as many takedowns as you can. Once you hit 350, the token should appear in your Loot tab.

Advertisement

It’s by far the most efficient way to get Lillia’s Haiku, rather than spamming norms or ranked games in the hopes of getting the role in the first place, and then taking down human players. However, if you are already a jungle main, it should be a breeze.

Lillia, the Bashful Bloom, will be arriving on July 22’s League Patch 10.15. If you haven’t been keeping up, we’ve got everything you need to know about the Ionian jungler here.