Unique Xayah build launches win rate sky-high in League patch 11.22

Popular ADC Xayah is taking over League of Legends on patch 11.22 with a unique build path comprised of items not typically strong on her.

Previous to patch 11.22, Riot has buffed Xayah in Season 11 five different times including a hotfix that improved the effectiveness of her passive ability.

Buffing the AD Carry that many times in a row was bound to make her strong once again, but now she enters the top tier of the marksman pack sporting a completely different look than usual. With critical-strike items quite expensive for ADC’s to build, marksmen have had to get creative in their choices, leading Xayah down a new path.

Xayah dominating patch 11.22

The new build has dominated solo queue, which spotlights lethality along with tons of ability haste. This makes Xayah play differently than usual, removing the focus on auto-attacking and more onto dealing damage from spells.

The new itemization, which strength was pointed out by Twitch streamer Feviknight on Twitter, is to purchase the mythic Eclipse along with Ionian Boots of Lucidity. Then, follow that up with Manamune and tons more lethality.

Xayah historically has built critical-strike-based components, but with the multiple buffs to her ability cooldowns, players have switched to playing her more as a spell weaver that doesn’t need to rely on critical strikes. This build also allows her ultimate ability, Featherstorm, which makes her untargetable, to be on an incredibly low cooldown.

The ADC’s new itemization has breathed new life into Xayah in solo queue. According to the stats website analytics, Xayah currently sports the highest win rate out of all ADC’s in Platinum+ rank worldwide at 53.68%. Along with a pick rate of over 17%, Xayah is getting a ton of play in solo queue for the first time in a long time.

Previous to the popularity of her lethality itemization, in patch 11.20 Xayah had a bottom-tier win rate of 49.80%, good enough for eighth-worst amongst qualified bot-laners.

With Xayah as far and away the highest win rate ADC, sitting an entire two points ahead of her next contender, it looks like she will be tough to dethrone on patch 11.22.