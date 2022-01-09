Tyler1 starts off League Season 12 with epic fail: “I should’ve stayed in bed”

Twitch star streamer Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp started Season 12 with a less than ideal fashion with a “terrible” beginning to the new year on Summoner’s Rift.

January 7 marked the start to League Season 12, with tons of players and big streamers hopping back into the game after a two-month ranked hiatus.

Tyler1 kicked off the new season with an over 20-hour stream that saw him playing over 30 solo queue matches.

Sadly for the 26-year-old, by the end of it, he didn’t have much to show for his efforts.

Tyler1’s disastrous Season 12 start

Tyler played a mix of different roles throughout the stream, playing AD Carry, mid-lane, and top lane.

Advertisement

Read More: Vayne gets huge League of Legends Season 12 visual update

None of the roles found success, however, as he ended up finishing the nearly 24-hour broadcast with an 8-24 record on the day.

One viewer can into the chat asking how the new season was going, a question which pissed off Tyler instantly.

“‘How’s the new season going?’ That’s an eight-hour ban, buddy. The audacity to type that s**t with this fat f**king number in the top right corner. Crazy, bro, crazy. Congrats!”

At that time, he was still one loss away from his final 8-24 mark. He closed out his stream recognizing the lowly record.

Advertisement

“Every year start is bad because the start of the games is trash. This year was trashier. A little worse. 24 loses… It was terrible. I should’ve stayed in bed.”

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span> <span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

With Tyler1’s Support to Challenger challenge coming soon, the streamer will have to turn around his performance if he wants to reach the highest rank on a new role once again.