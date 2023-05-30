Tyler1 speaks out against LCS walkout: “There is no NA talent”

The LCS player walkout has struck controversy in the League of Legends community, with many of the biggest figures in the scene voicing their support for the players. Tyler1, however, thinks that NACL teams weren’t worth the effort and that people there were “paycheck thieves”.

Ever since the vote for a player walkout passed through the LCS Players Association, LCS fans have been waiting with bated breath to see what happens to the league.

While a large portion of content creators and community figures have been overall positive on the players fighting back against the abrupt NACL changes, Tyler1 doesn’t quite agree that the NACL is worth the imminent LCS walkout.

Tyler1 claims that “there is no NA talent”, and that even the players who could be LCS-ready never get the chance to start over imported players. He’s of the opinion that many players who spent time in Academy (now NACL) were “paycheck stealers” that were stealing money from orgs.

Tyler1 thinks that there “hasn’t been NA talent in years”

The crux of Tyler1’s argument against LCS teams having to field NACL rosters is that they’ll likely never turn a profit or cultivate new talent from the system anyways.

“If we’re being honest, there hasn’t been NA talent in years anyways, why are we just now getting mad about it?” Tyler1 spoke in favor of the teams owners’ and Riot’s decision. “Finally, we’re just gonna stop bleeding money because we don’t have any NA talent anyways.”

He’s aware of community sentiment toward keeping the teams, but he certainly doesn’t agree with it. “People are like, ‘Oh, we need the teams to have NA talent.’ There is no NA talent! Nobody was getting promoted, anyways.”

The League streamer then went on to explain that no one watched the NACL matches, and that pros who had rough splits could just go down to NACL and get paid to play there anyways in what he termed as a “safety blanket”.

Tyler1 also claimed that many players who got signed for a Challengers team felt like they “made it” and that they stopped grinding once they had a spot. He feels that there’s “no passion” coming from many of the players who haven’t quite made it to the LCS.

He then concluded by agreeing with the move that all ten teams voted for, saying that teams have likely “saved themselves millions” by convincing Riot to lift the requirement to field an NACL roster.

While Tyler1’s opinion differs from much of the LoL community, he also gave many reasons as to why he feels Riot and the team owners may have made the right decision even if many people don’t agree with it.