Tyler1 rages at League’s most “broken” champion

Twitch star Tyler1 raged against his most hated champion in League of Legends, Kayn, after having to go up against The Shadow Reaper in back-to-back matches.

Tyler1 has become well known for his bouts of rage that cover everything from Riot Games’ balance changes to League of Legends itself.

He threatened to punch his monitor when the company spoke about the state of balancing new champion designs, as he barely made it through the company’s update on the MOBA.

Despite the tons of new champions that have been released over the years, there is one that has continually popped up that Tyler sees as the most broken time and time again: Kayn.

Tyler1 explains why Kayn will always be League’s most “broken” champion

The 27-year-old streamer was live on March 22 when he lost back-to-back matches to Kayn players, nearly losing his mind in the process.

Kayn chooses one of two forms for each match depending on what types of souls he collects from his opponents: The Darkin Scythe, or The Shadow Assassin.

In the first match, he lost to Shadow Kayn, which caused Tyler to erupt, “Why does he get vision going through the f**king wall! Dude, he can go through walls on no cooldown. Can you not give him vision so he’s punished man! Unreal, holy s**t.”

After watching a replay of the match where he continually called Kayn “broken,” he queued up for a follow-up game that had yet another Kayn on the opposing side.

Despite wanting to dodge the match he ended up playing it out, this time against Darkin Kayn, which resulted in a consecutive loss against the pick.

Tyler finished his thoughts on Kayn saying, “Like I said, when you rate broken champions, it’s implied that Kayn is always on top. You just don’t involve Kayn into the discussion.”