Tyler1 launches AI chatbot of himself to coach League players

Twitch star Tyler1 revealed Backseat AI, his new company that utilizes artificial intelligence to turn creators into “AI Buddies” for fans to interact with.

Known for his immense skills in League of Legends, Tyler1 has amassed over 5.3 million followers on Twitch with millions more across other social platforms.

Tyler1 revealed Backseat AI on May 28, 2024, which is his new company that utilizes artificial intelligence to turn creators into “AI Buddies.” The first released, of course, features Tyler1 himself as an always-available coach for League of Legends.

“I turned myself into an AI Bud that will make you get good at League,” he said in the tweet. “I created Backseat AI so I can keep helping y’all be alphas even when im not there.

“Get real time coaching, stats, strats, and more from yours truly.”

The reveal clip shows the “AI Bud” in action during a game of League of Legends. You can see Tyler1’s picture on the side of the screen accompanied by text and his voice telling the player what they should do.

You can even ask the chatbot questions through your microphone, and Tyler1’s voice will come back with an answer to your question.

The Twitch star also revealed that more AI Buds are coming in the future that will feature other creators. However, he didn’t share when those will be released or who it’ll feature.

Fans took to the comments to share their thoughts on the announcement, with many excited to try it hands on.

“Finally I get to hear that I’m out of mana from Tyler1,” one user replied.

Another said: “WOW I CANT WAIT TO USE IT HOLY SH*T.”

“This is great Tyler – Happy for you on this venture! Best of luck,” a third commented.

Tyler1’s not the first to launch an AI chatbot using their likeness, either. Back in January 2024, Amouranth released an AI-influencer based on her own personality.