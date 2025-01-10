Tyler1 finally admits Ludwig is good at League of Legends

After months of grinding and hard work from Ludwig, Tyler1 has finally acknowledged that the streamer is good at League of Legends.

A couple months ago, Tyler1 made a challenge to Ludwig that if he hit Platinum rank by the end of the current League of Legends season, he would give him a compliment.

At the time of Tyler1’s challenge, Ludwig was ranked Iron 1, which is one of the lowest ranks in the game. Needless to say, the odds were stacked against Ludwig.

Fast forward to January 8, and Ludwig proved all the doubters wrong by hitting Platinum IV on the last day of the season. He had

Despite all his past criticism of Ludwig, Tyler1 stuck to his word and complimented the streamer on his League of Legends skills.

“It’s actually impressive what he did,” Tyler1 began. “His climb was actually impressive, he is much better than I thought he was.”

But Tyler1 didn’t stop there. He continued on for another five minutes about how impressed he was with what Ludwig was able to do, and he even pulled up Ludwig’s League of Legends stats to show his viewers.

“The most important and impressive thing about all of this…he did all of this last day of the season,” said Tyler1. “To climb and hit your goal at the end of the season is one of the most impressive, mentally draining things you could ever do.”

Regardless of how mentally drained he was, Ludwig still had the energy to let Tyler1 and millions of others know that he finished the challenge, tweeting “yo loltyler1” with a picture of him being promoted to Platinum IV.

Ludwig’s run through ranked is something LoL fans and casual viewers of his stream have been following, making it a great way to get new players into the hard to learn MOBA.