Tyler1 demands Riot nerf “disgusting” Udyr in League Season 13

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp raged at the “broken” Udyr and Prowlers Claw combo and demanded Riot Games nerf the popular League of Legends strategy.

League of Legends Season 13 is just around the corner, and fans of the popular MOBA are preparing to climb the ranked ladder once again.

With another League season set to kick off, the game’s most popular streamer Tyler1 has been broadcasting the game a ton leading up to the launch of the new season.

During a recent stream, he sounded off on developer Riot Games for not nerfing a specific combo which he’s spotting over and over in his ranked matches.

Tyler1 blasts Udyr Prowlers Claw “abusers”

Udyr received a major rework in Season 12, which brought him right back into the forefront of the meta.

One item that become quite popular on the Spirit Walker was a full damage build centered around Prowlers Claw, a lethality item with an active ability that lets Udyr dash directly on top of an opponent within a short range of him. Combo his stun into a burst of auto-attacks, and this one-shot build has been dominating ranked play for months now.

Seeing as how Udyr isn’t designed to be a one-shot damage champion that can delete enemy health bars, players have grown increasingly frustrated that the combo has not been properly nerfed. Despite a previous patch nerfing his attack damage slightly, it simply wasn’t enough.

During a stream on January 3, Tyler1 rank into an opponent playing Udyr who instantly killed his team’s ADC. Tyler said, “What are these disgusting, elo-inflated Udyr players gonna do when they nerf this giga-broken champion? That’s my whole problem with it because when Riot leaves broken sh*t like this up, they take too long to nerf it.”

He continued, “So, these guys have no talent and are not good at the game at all, and they lock in this point and click one-shot sh*t.”

Tyler wasn’t done blasting Udyr players just yet and finished, “And Riot eventually nerfs it months late, and they just ruin all the games all the way down, because they don’t belong in this elo.”

While many players have ranked up insanely fast while using Prowlers Claw Udyr in ranked solo queue matches, Tyler’s biggest gripe is that once it’s nerfed, these same players will drag down every else as their account’s MMR will be way above their actual skill level.