Tyler1 calls League players who pay for coaching “dumba** bums”

Twitch star Tyler ‘Tyler1’ Steinkamp called League of Legends players who pay for coaching “dumba** bums” after being asked what he feels about the trend.

Tyler1 has been riding high since he completed a years-long quest to reach Challenger in every role in League of Legends.

The achievement was so extraordinary that Riot Games themselves sent him a customized gift to honor his display of skill.

While he’s encouraged others to reach their maximum potential on Summoner’s Rift, that doesn’t mean he thinks shelling out tons of cash for coaching is the right move for those looking to improve.

Tyler1 says LoL players who pay for coaching are “dumba**es”

The 27-year-old streamer was live on March 12 when a viewer asked what T1 thinks of NEACE, a popular LoL coach.

Although he admitted he didn’t know much about him, the question did spark a rant about Tyler’s dislike of lower-Elo players purchasing coaching and explained why it’s ineffective.

“Dude, if you’re paying however much money for coaching you’re a dumba** bum,” he said. “You’re a fraud, and you’re an idiot. You can get coaching by yourself watching VODs, or you can watch YouTube videos. And do what they do.

“If you’re sitting there paying $100 for a one-hour coaching session you’re so stupid. Unless you’re at the highest level of play, like Diamond 1 trying to get Masters. Or Masters trying to get Challenger. But if you’re Silver 1 or Bronze 2 trying to get coaching, you’re a dumba**.”

The outspoken Twitch streamer didn’t mince words when asked about his thoughts on LoL coaching.

Coaching can be an effective way for less-skilled players to improve, but Tyler1 thinks the free content available online should be more than enough for them to rank up.