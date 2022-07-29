Twitch streamer SipOfCola safe after attempting to take own life following ban

Andrew Amos . Last updated: Jul 29, 2022

A tweet by League of Legends Twitch streamer ‘SipOfCola’, expressing a desire to take his own life, left fans concerned for his wellbeing. The streamer has since been reported safe after authorities managed to locate him.

SipOfCola isn’t the biggest personality on Twitch, but he has a loyal following in the League of Legends community with hundreds of average viewers on every stream.

They were left concerned after the streamer, who has 30,000 followers on the platform, tweeted about taking his own life and getting his Twitch account permanently suspended.

“Head over and report it now if you can. Don’t care what you write I won’t read chat or anything anyway,” he said.

SipOfCola, formerly known as Zlatorz, went live for a few minutes on July 28 after his tweet before his account was taken down “due to a violation of Twitch’s Community Guidelines or Terms of Service.”

Community members tried and locate him and offer support following his message with thousands trying to spread the word.

Now, the Twitch streamer is reportedly safe after fans located him and sent relevant authorities to his house. While SipOfCola is yet to update fans, the report is a relief to his community.

If you or somebody you know is struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can reach out to the Samaritans (116 123) in the United Kingdom, or the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline (1-800-273-8255) in the USA. For a list of worldwide hotlines, click here.