Twitch reverses 14-day ban on LoL streamer for criticizing Riot emote

League of Legends streamer Maks ‘Drututt’ Przychodzień has claimed that his 14-day ban from his Twitch account was due to criticizing an emote in the Riot Games title.

The emote in question was the K’Sante cosmetic featuring the Black champion wearing a breathing mask called “Lemme Breathe.” Drututt wrote on social media after the ban was announced on August 30 that he’d said: “Akali and rope Pingu emoji were bad, but taking a piss at George Floyd is okay I guess.”

Article continues after ad

“Idk is this deserved? It’s not like I was laughing at the tragedy itself, but more of how stupid Riot is not to notice,” he explained.

The emote, created by the Vietnamese organization Viking Esports, was part of a line of cosmetics designed by Riot’s League esports teams where the developer splits profits with the franchises. The cosmetics had to go through Riot approval to enter the game.

Article continues after ad

Riot Games The K’Sante emote.

This cosmetic line has proved controversial for Riot, as it has had to change multiple designs for various reasons. Riot has also changed the emote featuring K’Sante, tweaking its name to “Cope’Sante.”

Article continues after ad

Drututt was initially handed a 14-day ban by Twitch, which he was infuriated about, saying, “This cannot be f**king real,” on social media.

However, the streamer was unbanned after less than two days. He said in response to the unbanning that he was “reformed.”

“Glad they’re letting you breathe a little,” one fan said in response to the news on social media.

“Twitch thought it was better to let you suffer playing jg all day,” another said.

Article continues after ad

His unban comes just days before Riot changed the emote he criticized on September 2. Since being unbanned, Drututt has returned to streaming League of Legends.