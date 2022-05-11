Twisted Fate mains celebrate as League devs tease “amazing” visual update

Twisted Fate, one of League of Legends’ most iconic mid-lane mages, is getting a massive visual update in an attempt to modernize his base model as well as a ton of his other skins.

Riot Games have been hard at work in Season 12 of providing visual updates for some of the older champions on Summoner’s Rift. They represent an overall effort to improve visual clarity in League, a game that is now over 12 years old.

Some of the champions that have gotten VFX updates so far include Leona, Elise, and Vel’Koz.

Now, one of the coolest characters in the beloved MOBA is set for big changes.

Twisted Fate gets League visual overhaul

On May 10, Riot revealed that Twisted Fate was due next for a visual update on all of his abilities.

Included in the update is an all-new auto attack animation, which is just as snappy as before but now the cards he throws are much brighter, and even curve in the air as an actual card would.

The blue, red, and yellow cards Twisted Fate chooses from all have new card art and much larger icons when he shuffles through them using his W ability, Pick A Card. Upon impact, each card now has an all-new animation representing its effects. The blue card reveals an arcane eye, the red card explodes with an area of effect damage, and the yellow card chains an opponent down.

His ultimate ability, Destiny, now has a completely updated eyeball that appears above each of his opponent’s heads when active.

Along with his base skin, nine other skins are getting updated as part of the changes.

Here are all of the skins that are receiving an update:

Base

Magnificent

High Noon

Underworld

Cutpurse

Blood Moon

Pulsefire

Odyssey

DWG

Crime City

TF mains were thrilled to see The Card Master was getting some much-needed love, with one player calling the Magnificent Twisted Fate changes “amazing.”

Another player in the official Riot feedback thread said, “This is a dream come true.”

The update is currently being tested on LoL’s Public Beta Environment, with no official release date announced just yet. It is possible the update will hit lives servers along with the release of patch 12.10.