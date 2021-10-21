TSM’s PoE is open to offers as rumors of Bjergsen ending retirement mount

TSM mid laner PowerOfEvil has hit the open player market ahead of the League of Legends offseason, revealing he’s open to offers from new orgs as rumors continue to mount of Bjergsen’s return to pro play in 2022.

Tristan ‘PowerOfEvil’ Schrage said his team allowed him to explore other options on Oct 20 ahead of the global free agency window next month.

The 23-year-old pro is still signed to TSM until November 2022, but is free to move away from the seven-time LCS champs. This makes him a tantalizing prospect for teams who are in need of a strong mid laner ahead of next year’s League of Legends season.

Advertisement

Notably, he has confirmed there will be no buyout fee attached to his signing.

Still in discussions with @TSM

I am exploring options for 2022

NA and EU – no buyout

Contact me through DMs or [email protected] RT's appreciated — TSM FTX Tristan Schrage (@PowerOfEvilLoL) October 20, 2021

PoE left Europe when he signed for OpTic Gaming in late 2017. He’s never played for the same LCS team for more than one season. Though he’s still under contract, it’ll be easier for other teams to make a move for PoE without having to negotiate a buyout fee.

The circumstances of PoE’s situation is ramping up speculation that TSM coach Søren ‘Bjergsen’ Bjerg could return to pro play.

Bjergsen returning in 2022?

A September Upcomer report said that Bjergsen was considering a path to come out of retirement in 2022. His contract with TSM ends on Nov 16 when he could look to sign elsewhere.

Advertisement

Bjerg retired on October 24, 2020. The TSM part-owner took over the head coaching job from Parth Naidu, who is now the team’s General Manager for the League of Legends Operations.

Like PoE, Bjerg would be interested in a starting position for either the LCS or LEC. Upcomer’s sources also said that a return to TSM was still a possibility.