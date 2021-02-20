 TSM owner Reginald under fire for comments about LCS import rule - Dexerto
TSM owner Reginald under fire for comments about LCS import rule

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:43

by Luke Edwards
TSM owner Andy ‘Reginald’ Dinh was criticized after he said Cloud9 League of Legends support Philippe ‘Vulcan’ Laflamme would be “out of a job” if every LCS team abandoned the tournament, amid controversy over import rules.

The LCS import rule discussion is a tale as old as the tournament itself. In order to ensure NA talent receives proper attention and development, LCS teams are limited to only two import slots in their squad, meaning three of their five players must be North America or Oceania residents.

However, a series of interviews by journalist Travis Gafford revealed a large proportion of LCS team owners were in favor of changing or scrapping the rule, resulting in substantial backlash from the League community.

Cloud9’s Vulcan echoed this criticism. He tweeted: “If you want a full import team, go buy a team in that region?”

TSM owner and founder Reginald hit back at Vulcan, suggesting the Canadian would be left unemployed if LCS owners decided to pack their bags and move their teams to other regions.

“Ignorant tweet,” Reginald said. “If every LCS team left the LCS — you’ll be out of a job buddy and probably be paid minimum.”

Vulcan wasn’t happy. He replied: “You saying I’d work at McDonalds man?”

Other major figures in the LoL Esports scene got involved too, with LEC caster Christy ‘Ender’ Frierson referencing Reginald’s legendary 2013 Twisted Fate performance vs Dignitas. He said: “This is the blue card of Twitter takes.”

LCS shoutcaster Clayton ‘CaptainFlowers’ Raynes joked about TSM’s torrid Worlds 2020 performance, as he said: “This tweet went 0-6.”

Former LCS jungler Christian ‘IWillDominate’ Rivera backed Vulcan as a “world class player”, while G2 owner Carlos ‘Ocelote’ Rodriguez’ labeled Reginald’s comment as “one dumb f***ing take”.

Why do LCS team owners want the import rule removed?

When interviewed by Travis Gafford, Cloud9 owner Jack Etienne supported the removal of the rule on the grounds that he wants to more readily develop talent from regions other than NA. He said: “I am not a fan of the import rule.

“I want to support young players who are passionate, skilled and want to work hard no matter where they are born, so I want [the rule] to go away.”

Like Team Liquid owner Steve ‘Liquid112’ Arhancet, Etienne is keen to ensure investment in young NA talent remains a priority. “If we were to go down that path, I would want it mandated that every team needs to increase their investment in the Academy and amateur scene,” he added.

However, casters, fans and players are largely against the idea. Former Curse and Dignitas pro player Joedat ‘Voyboy’ Esfahani shared his concerns about more teams like LMQ — a team composed entirely of Chinese players who qualified for 2014 Worlds through the NA LCS — being created.

This, in a concern echoed by many others, would potentially undermine the purpose of the LCS as a regional league.

“If this goes through, what happens to the pipeline of NA dreams and talent?” he said.

Whether the import rule will be scrapped remains to be seen, but Riot has a big job on its hands to solve this rift between team owners and LCS fans & players alike.

Fortnite

FaZe Mongraal robbed of FNCS qualification after disconnecting at worst possible time

Published: 20/Feb/2021 11:40

by Joe Craven
Share

FaZe Clan’s Kyle ‘Mongraal’ Jackson was left frustrated and disappointed after a poorly timed Fortnite disconnection saw him miss out on FNCS Qualification by 1 point. 

Mongraal’s Fortnite talents have seen the 16-year-old British pro become one of Twitch’s most-followed creators. He currently boasts upwards of 4 million followers, with fans regularly tuning in to see him compete at the highest level of competitive Fortnite.

That was exactly what was happening on February 19, as Mongraal and his trio sought to progress in Fortnite’s Champion Series. However, as the game approached its climax and final circles, an unfortunate disconnect ruined Mongraal and his trio’s qualification attempts.

Mongraal
FaZe Clan
Mongraal is one of the most talented Fortnite players in the world, despite being just 16 years of age.

The FaZe Clan pro was boxed up with teammate Quinten, as the pair looked to secure a decent finish in spite of Mitr0’s early demise.

There were 45 players left in the game when, inexplicably, Mongraal was hit with a swift disconnect. At the time of the disconnect, his trio were just 3 points shy of qualification to the next stage of the FNCS.

“I just got disconnected, no! It’s over,” he exclaimed after being sent back to the pre-game lobby. “I just got disconnected. Continue [playing] – oh my god. No, no, this game doesn’t want us to qualify.”

What made the disconnect even more frustrating was that Mongraal, Mitr0 and Quinten would go on to miss out on qualification by 1 point, meaning that if Mongraal had managed to play the game to completion, qualification would have been basically guaranteed.

Mongraal’s teammate, Quinten, vented his anger on Twitter, explaining that they needed one more team to die to guarantee qualification. “135 points going into last game, we need top 15 to qualify,” he said. “When we are top 16 Mongraal gets disconnected and I drop 500 below surge and die I never wanna play this game again”.

His frustrations are certainly understandable but, knowing the talent he, Mongraal and Mitr0 possess, they’ll be back competing at the top of the FNCS soon.