TSM Leena apologizes for leaking Dardoch trade call on Doublelift stream

Team SoloMid president Leena Xu has apologized after she accidentally leaked details on jungler Dardoch’s potential LCS exit. The high-profile leak came after she was heard on a phone call in the background of Doublelift’s Twitch stream.

Conflict of interest. That’s been the hot topic on LoL fans’ lips since Doublelift's trade to TSM was first approved by Riot on April 26. The former Liquid ADC ⁠— who finished 9th in Spring ⁠— seemed to have favored TSM because of Leena.

Their relationship came under fire immediately, and the pair were bombarded with a myriad of accusations. Unfortunately for the couple, the spotlight has returned, after Leena leaked vital TSM transfer plans live on Doublelift’s stream.

On May 11, Leena was on a business call in the background of Doublelift’s broadcast. Twitch fans could hear her discussing a future ⁠— or lack thereof ⁠— for jungler Dardoch, who was part of the TSM lineup that finished fourth in Spring.

Leena was stating "no one wants to pick up Dardoch" during the middle of Doublelift's stream, and her conversation could be heard by viewers. The leak revealed TSM is aiming to offload their jungler, but there are no suitors.

Community uproar hit the couple nearly immediately, and fans again dug up accusations that were just cooling on the conflict of interest their relationship brought to TSM.

Leena responded soon after, apologizing to "the community, and Josh [Dardoch]" about her "lapse of judgement" considering she lives with Doublelift.

“I’d like to make an apology to our community and to Dardoch... on handling an important call next to a live stream. No one wants their private information leaked and it's not fair to Dardoch that this happened,” she said.

“At the end of the day, no one feels worse about this situation than I do. It's already difficult enough to be a TSM fan in these trying times... It has never been my intention to nor have I ever tried to drag a player publicly.”

Leena added the situation was “100% my fault”. She also revealed TSM was indeed looking to find Dardoch a new home for Summer. Whether that means the org’s academy jungler Spica will take the starting spot has not been confirmed.

Spica’s potential return to the roster all but locks what TSM will look like Summer. Bjergsen, Biofrost, and Broken Blade are all expected to remain. Kobbe has returned to the LEC with Misfits, and Doublelift obviously slots into the bot lane.

Both players at the center of this new chapter of TSM off-season drama, Dardoch and Doublelift, have yet to respond. The LCS Players Association and Riot Games have also not made official statements on the transfer leaks.