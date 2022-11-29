TSM confirms full LCS roster with newcomers Bugi and Neo

US Deputy Editor. Teamfight Tactics, Minecraft, League of Legends, and all things gaming, esports, television, and movies. Formerly of Fansided and ScreenRant. Tips welcome at josh.tyler@dexerto.com

TSM has confirmed all five members of their League of Legends roster for the 2023 LCS season.

Once the dominant force of North American League of Legends, TSM has fallen on hard times in recent years.

From the departure of their franchise player Søren “Bjergsen” Bjerg last offseason to the team’s dreadful performances at international tournaments, to hitting rock bottom by missing the LCS playoffs for the first time last spring, the last few years have not been kind to TSM.

On top of all that, the organization has faced hardships including an investigation into founder and still-CEO Andy “Reginald” Dihn and then the financial collapse of naming partner FTX.

Article continues after ad

Tough times are ahead for TSM, as was evidenced by their recent, lackluster roster announcement.

TSM confirms their full LCS roster for 2023

With little fanfare, TSM took to Twitter to confirm the rumored roster of Colin “Solo” Earnest, Lee “Bugi” Seong-yeop, Huang “Maple” Yi-Tang, Toàn “Neo” Trần, and Jonathan “Chime” Pomponio.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

Solo, Maple, and Chime are the only players returning from the summer 2022 roster that failed to make the semifinals of the 2022 Summer Championship.

This means that long-time jungler Mingyi “Spica” Lu is officially not returning to TSM in 2023. The team granted Spica his release ahead of free agency, and Lu has been rumored to be signing with FlyQuest.

Article continues after ad

He will be replaced by Bugi, who has made a name for himself by dominating the jungles in Japan’s LJL and the LLA of South America. He most recently played for Estral Esports, who finished second in the LLA 2022 Closing Playoffs.

As for Neo, he spent most of 2022 bouncing between Dignitas’s LCS and Academy teams. He made his LCS debut in the 2019 LCS season, where he was part of OpTic under the name Asta.

FolloKeep up to date with all the transfer activity in LCS and LEC with our free agency live tracker.