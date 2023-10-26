Trainwreck slams “mama’s boy” LCS players as NA flunks out at Worlds 2023

With NRG being the only team still in the running at Worlds 2023, Trainwreck has taken to Twitter and directly called out NA’s teams, claiming the region won’t win “until our players start breathing, eating, and sh*tting league.”

It’s been hard to be confident in North American League of Legends teams at international events over the past few years. With the region’s overall record at Worlds 2022 being 3-15, it’s not hard to see why.

However, there was reason to have hope this year. NRG had a strong start, and, in all fairness, is still looking pretty good. Though they have yet to beat a team from the LPL or LCK. Team Liquid’s initial match against T1 looked extremely close before the team nosedived immediately after losing their first match.

And, though Cloud9 got a win over MAD, they didn’t hold a candle to the other major region teams they had to play against. Train has taken to social media to directly call out Cloud9 and other NA teams at Worlds 2023, claiming that the region is going “nowhere”.

Trainwreck calls out NA’s poor Worlds 2023 performance

League of Legends content creators are no stranger to calling out NA. From Tyler1 claiming that there’s no NA talent earlier this year to big co-streamers like IWDominate losing faith in their region over the years, sentiment for NA’s performance internationally isn’t exactly at an all-time high.

However, NA has had such a rough time this year that even Trainwreck is getting in on the conversation as a mainstream content creator.

In response to Cloud9’s loss at the hand of Fnatic, he called out “mama’s boy” LCS players, saying that the region won’t go anywhere until teams strive to do better internationally.

“[U]ntil we leave this participation award, fake positivity, mama’s boy mentality, we will go nowhere. [U]ntil our players start breathing, eating, and sh*tting league, we will go nowhere.”

Trainwreck then called out NA for viewing making it to Worlds as an “accomplishment”, saying that we haven’t really accomplished anything until we win it all and that the region needs “DEMONS in the league that are HUNGRY to win and nothing less”.

Some of Train’s fans called for him to put his money where his mouth is and buy an LCS team of his own, while others felt like no amount of money or determination could turn NA into a region that consistently beats LCK/LPL teams.