Top 10 best Christmas skins in League of Legends

Christmas is right around the corner. For those looking to spread some holiday cheer in League of Legends, there are a ton of great options to choose from if you want to grab a fun skin and get in the spirit.

With several winter-themed skins in the game, it can be hard to know what to choose from. Sure, you’ve got your standard and obvious Christmas skins, but other cosmetic lines like Winterblessed and Snow Day have some real heavy hitters that are a bit less on-the-nose and won’t break the bank.

League of Legends has been around for over a decade, meaning many a Christmas has come and gone for the game. The skins released at this time of year tend to only be on sale around the holidays, so you’ll want to grab them while you can.

Here are the 10 best League of Legends Christmas skins.

10. Workshop Nunu and Willump – 520 RP

Riot Games

If you spent all your money on Christmas presents for your loved ones and just have some spare RP sitting on your account, Workshop Nunu and Willump is a fantastic choice. Nunu’s 2018 rework was kind to this skin, with the League team’s visual overhaul for it creating a truly great skin.

From giving Willump a bright red nose to dressing up Nunu as one of Santa’s elves, there’s a lot to love here. Unfortunately, they don’t drag around a sleigh in-game like they do in the splash art, but this skin is a fantastic choice for how much it costs.

Plus, the fun dynamic between this duo feels like something ripped straight out of a Disney movie, making the two of them a great fit for this skin. Even if it doesn’t change any of their animations, the ones made for the base character model fit this theme perfectly.

9. Snow Day Singed – 975 RP

Riot Games

For those looking for a jollier look from one of Arcane’s biggest villains, Snow Day Singed has you covered. It replaces his poison gas with a haze of light snow, lets him toss snowballs around, and has him wielding a sled rather than a shield.

Singed is the sort of character who’s incredibly annoying to play against, and there’s something about tossing a snowball right in someone’s face that just channels that type of energy. And, if you’re a fan of The Polar Express, his snow machine sounds just like a train chugging along.

Remember, you’re not proxying lanes, you’re “spreading Christmas cheer”.

8. Ice Toboggan Corki – 1820 RP

Riot Games

Ice Toboggan Corki is not a skin for everyone. It’s a collector’s choice, a glass of fine wine that’s been aged over the years, or perhaps an aged cheese. For some, the stench of stinky cheese or the idea of win being decades old will be the main reason not to try something. For others, it’s a delicacy.

What’s more, this skin isn’t even available in the store. That 1820 RP price tag doesn’t apply in the traditional sense. The only method of getting it in the modern day is via League’s loot system and getting really, really lucky. To be clear, this is a bad skin. But it’s so terrible and outdated that it harkens back to LoL’s older days in a way that’s truly endearing.

If you ever see this skin in-game, know that the person who has it put a profound amount of effort into looking as terrible as possible and is a true connoisseur.

7. Winterblessed Senna – 1820 RP

Riot Games

It may not be the most Christmas-y skin on its surface, but this cosmetic’s visual effects are some of the best in League of Legends as a whole. This skin looks really, really, really good in action. Its suite of custom VFX and custom animations give it that winter flair you’re looking for.

The entire Winterblessed line is a great choice for Christmas, with pretty much every skin fitting the theme. This isn’t the only skin from that line of cosmetics you’ll see on this list, but Senna’s skin stands above most of the rest. Her dance emote even gives her a ballet dance that brings back memories of iconic musical performances like The Nutcracker.

While it may not be distinctly Christmas-themed, this gorgeous skin will get you in the holiday mood.

6. Snowmerdinger – 975 RP

Riot Games

Out of every skin on this list, Snowmerdinger is the only one that lets you become a literal snowman, carrot nose and all. Granted, his small stature has translated to him being an upside-down snowman with stubby little legs and a huge head.

He’s even holding candy canes and has little snowman minions manning his cannons, creating his own little army of evil little snow guys to be toxic as ever to lane against.

In terms of visuals, it may not be the most robust skin in League of Legends. But the actual ideas here are so solid and fun to look at that it’s a perfect skin to toss on for the season if you want a new look for Heimer.

5. Bad Santa Veigar – 975 RP

Riot Games

Have you ever wanted to dominate literal gods while being dressed like an evil little Santa Claus that hobbles around with a little candy cane staff? No? Well, you definitely should, it’s awesome.

Veigar is already kind of a troll character considering just how bizarre his outdated and awkward character model looks, but turning him into a demonic little Santa ups the comedy factor even more here. That combined with this skin turning his cage into Christmas trees with lights strung between them really is the cherry on top.

If you’re feeling a little devilish this Christmas, Bad Santa Veigar is the skin for you.

4. Re-Gifted Amumu – 520 RP

Riot Games

Reimaging Amumu’s character as the gift no one wanted is a surprisingly fitting choice for his character. There’s actual lore behind this skin that he’s been gifted and re-gifted for literal generations in his family, with no one choosing to open the gift for hundreds of years. Damn. That’s rough.

I’d be crying too if I was poor Amumu. And, though this skin doesn’t change much about the actual champion and its VFX, it allows you to play as a walking talking present. Doesn’t get much more Christmas-y than that.

3. Snow Day Ziggs – 975 RP

Riot Games

This skin replaces Ziggs’ bombs with snowballs. And you get to chuck them at your opponent. He turns the game into a literal snowball fight for the person playing him. If I need to say anything else to sell you on this skin, it may just not be the pick for you.

Plus, it turns his bomb into an angry little snowman! How cool is that? Yeah, this skin is just a great choice when it comes to this time of year. It’s hard not to love it.

2. Snow Day Bard – 1350 RP

Riot Games

When it comes to interesting ways of re-skinning abilities in League of Legends, Bard being able to cook up some hot chocolate to heal them rates pretty high on that scale. There’s something about hooking the homies up with some piping hot Swiss Miss that just makes me feel like a good support player (even if I’m not).

Additionally, many of Bard’s abilities are replaced with cute penguins, including his chimes that follow him around. So, if having cute little Pengus trailing you and headbutting opponents sounds appealing, this skin will be right up your alley. And, I mean, who wouldn’t love that?

It’s pretty hard to top this Bard skin if you’re looking for a Christmas skin, it just does such a great job of capturing the vibe of the holiday season. It’s pretty much the best choice. Even if you aren’t a Bard player, this skin makes him worth giving a shot. But there is one skin that tops it.

1. Winterblessed Diana – 1820 RP

Riot Games

Winterblessed Diana isn’t just the best skin on this list, it’s one of the best skins that’s ever been put in League of Legends. It really is just that good, with it having a level of unique animations and special effects that usually come with the much more expensive Ultimate skins.

Every move Diana uses in this skin has a brilliant, aurora-like effect to it, accented by snowflakes and shards of ice. But what’s really neat about this skin is that it grants a change in appearance directly tied to how many enemies you hit with your ultimate. This change in appearance lasts until she dies, altering the color of her cloak, the look of her weapon, giving her armor, and granting her a crown.

And, if that wasn’t enough, she also causes a map-wide arctic storm upon getting a pentakill, complete with an aurora effect that hovers over the spot in which she secured that final kill for several seconds. You won’t see this often, but it really makes this skin stand out in the incredibly rare instance you score a pentakill. It’s hard to picture any other skin taking this number one spot.