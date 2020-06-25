Thorin's search for the western LoL GOAT part 2: The Analysis

In part two of Thorin's search for the best western League of Legends player of all time, he analyzes the evidence as to which player in the region is the greatest of all time.

Thorin has strict guidelines for his grading of players in this video, including the eye test, individual level of play, longevity, team dynamics, and teammate strength.

The esports historian also takes a look at each role within the game and analyzes their importance throughout the years, as well as how much they impacted the title as a whole.

These players are then given a ranking that goes from S+ to D, with Luka 'Perkz' Perković getting the highest rank and the current LDLC support Bora 'YellOwStaR' Kim getting the lowest.

In part three of this series, Thorin will be adding all of these videos to a rankings list while explaining how they got there. On top of that, there will also be some more criteria to look out for as well, so stay tuned.