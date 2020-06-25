Thorin's search for the western LoL GOAT part 1: The Contenders

In part one of Thorin's search for the greatest western League of Legends player of all time, he narrows the list down to the top 16.

Western League of Legends started the game as the dominant region during season 1 and the majority of season 2, but when Riot Games released servers in Asian countries that led to a push that caused Korea to be unstoppable.

During season 8, Europe had a resurgence on the back of talents such as Rasmus 'Caps' Winther on Fnatic and Luka 'Perkz' Perković on G2. These two teams eliminated the two tournament favorites SKT and RNG.

This video narrows down the best 16 players from the west of all time, including Marcin 'Jankos' Jankowski, Henrik 'Froggen' Hansen, and Yiliang 'Doublelift' Peng

In Part 2, Thorin will analyze all the players he has narrow down and attach a grade to them based on many different factors such as eye test, international success, and so on.

The question is who will take the top spot? Will it be a legend from the game's early years or will it be one of the dominant players who have led the west to international success during its resurgence in the last few years?