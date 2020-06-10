The strongest champions in League patch 10.12

League of Legends patch 10.12 patch has finally hit the Rift, bringing with it a host of exciting changes, much needed nerfs, meta-shaking buffs, and plenty of bugfixes.

Just like every new League of Legends patch, the latest 10.12 update has shaken up the current champion meta. While there are a few familiar faces still lurking around the top place positions, there have been a number of changes that have seen the previous 10.11 kings dethroned.

There have even been rumblings in the jungle as both the Infernal and Cloud elemental terrains have been changed, creating more opportunities for savvy players to hunt down or escape from their foes. Of course, these terrain changes won’t mean anything if you’re not equipping yourself with the strongest LoL champs, so make sure you check out our guide below to find out who you should be using in patch 10.12.

Top-lane: Darius

The Hand of Noxus continues to swing his deadly axe around in top-lane, cutting down anyone that dares to stand in his way. Darius’ high damage plays and overall survivability make for a truly lethal combination, especially in late-game team fights where he can use his overall bulk to rush into the backline and instantly kill squishy carries with crushing blows from his ultimate, Noxian Guillotine. Items like Sterak’s Gage, Dead Man’s Plate, Spirit Visage, and Black Cleaver keep the Noxian commander from faltering against even the toughest of lane opponents.

To make matters even better, champion takedowns now extend Ghost’s movement speed duration by 4-7 seconds, giving Darius even more opportunities to rush into the thick of a fight. There a reason why this top-lane terror has a 51.08% win rate and a dizzying 41.56% ban rate on the Korean server, so make sure you prioritize your picks/bans around this lethal champion if you wish to avoid succumbing to his bloodied blows.

Other strong picks: Maokai, Fiora, Wukong, Garen

Jungle: Graves

Graves is no stranger to the meta spotlight and Riot’s resident outlaw has managed to steal the crown in patch 10.12. Equipped with his trusty double-barrel shotgun and a never-ending supply of lethal rounds, Graves is one jungler you don’t want to be messing with.

Despite receiving a nerf to his Q (AD ratio reduced to 80% from 100%.), Graves is still going to strong. The ranged nature of Graves’ kit allows the Outlaw to effortlessly kite jungle camps and gank friendly allies, while the slow/reduced vision from Smoke Screen and dash/basic attack reset from Quickdraw create plenty of kill opportunities.

Having a jungler that can carry games will not only net you plenty of champion takedowns, it will also drastically increase your ranked win rate. After all, solo queue can be a mixed bag of skill levels, so having a champion that you can rely on during particularly close matches is always going to be important.

As of writing, Graves is currently enjoying a 15.03% pick rate and 50.34% win rate, making him a popular pick for those wishing to level up their jungle play.

Other strong picks: Rek’Sai, Elise, Zac, Ekko

Mid-lane: Yasuo

Yasuo is a champion that you either love or hate – in fact, the Unforgiven has always divided the LoL community, but even if you despise this dukey champion, there no denying how strong he is. This master swordsman conjures the air itself, using it to both unleash a whirlwind of devastating attacks and block incoming damage.

Riot’s 10.12 patch may have reduced Yasuo’s base health from 523 to 490 and increased Windwall’s cooldown, but his passive’s shield has seen a decent increase (115 − 525 based on level). As a result, Yasuo can now withstand a considerable amount of poke when going for those early trades.

Having a mid-laner that can capitalize on your team’s various knock-ups and engages is absolutely massive, especially when there are so many carry threats roaming around the Rift. Yasuo is effective across all ranks and is a great pick for those looking to really make an impact in mid-lane.

Other strong picks: Talon, Fizz, Cassiopeia, Kassadin

Bot-lane: Ezreal

The increased popularity of assassins and high burst mages being picked in bot-lane has made it rather tricky for traditional AD carries to thrive. While patch 10.11’s ADC buff did help alleviate this problem, many players still find it difficult to trade with the likes of Cassiopeia, Ziggs and Yasuo.

As a result, carry champions like Ezreal have proven incredibly popular amongst marksman mains. Not only does the Prodigal Explorer have great poke with his Mystic Shot and Essence Flux, he’s also incredibly safe thanks to the blink he receives from Arcane Shift.

Being able to safely barrage enemies from afar and disengage/engage fights with Arcane Shift is huge, particularly when you’re facing off against any pesky mid-lane champions. Ezreal’s increased popularity has led to him receiving a massive 49.24% pick rate on the Korean server, making him the most played champion in the current meta. Make sure you add the Prodigal Explorer to your champion pool before you go searching for that all-important victory.

Other strong picks: Caitlyn, Varus, Vayne, Draven

Support: Yuumi

This adorably cute cat is the purrfect addition to any team comp that’s looking to win those all-important team fights. Yuumi is one of the most unique champions in League of Legends and while her kit may seem deceptively simple, it requires a fair amount of time to master.

Unlike most champions, Yuumi can attach herself to an allied champion, giving them increased damage to either their attack damage or ability power. During this state, the fearsome feline can poke her opponents down with long-range Prowling Projectiles, heal her companion with Zoomies, and stun multiple enemies with her ultimate.

Yuumi can still use all her abilities when she’s detached, but their overall effectiveness greatly decreases – instead, look for opportunities where you can switch between your teammates. Not only will this allow you to save numerous allies from the brink of death, it will also give them an edge in close 1v1 brawls and team fights. Yuumi’s win rate (50.68%) and pick rate (17.79%) are both incredibly high at the moment, but this could likely change if Riot decides to use their nerf gun in the coming months.

Other strong picks: Leona, Bard, Blitzcrank, Thresh