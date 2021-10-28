 The Jungle XTRA: Why ShowMaker will take Faker's crown! - Dexerto
League of Legends

The Jungle XTRA: Why ShowMaker will take Faker’s crown!

Published: 28/Oct/2021 17:19

by Shay Robson

DJ Esports Sponsored The Jungle Worlds 2021

DJ esports

 

Four teams are left standing in the 2021 League of Legends World Championship, and as the first of the semi-finals nears, Christopher ‘MonteCristo’ Mykles and Daniel ‘dGon’ Gonzales are here to break down the upcoming matches.

The last-four stage of Worlds will begin with a clash of two titans, pitting defending champions DWG KIA against T1, one of the most storied teams in League of Legends history. In the other match, Gen.G, fresh off a 3-0 sweep of Cloud9, will take on against LPL giants EDG, who edged past RNG in a five-game series.

DWG KIA and EDG are the favorites in their matchups, but can they fulfill expectations?

