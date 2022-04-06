The Jungle: “Vitality broken beyond repair” | LoL Esports Review

Global League of Legends circuits are winding down and The Jungle’s dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate look at the state of the biggest teams including T1, Cloud9, and Vitality as the split winds down.

Vitality crashed out of the LEC playoffs with a 3-0 dismantling by G2, and convinced Monte that the team was “broken beyond” repair considering how they managed to lose the series.

Whether it’s the highs of T1’s stellar spring split or the lows of the LCS playoffs, there’s plenty to catch up on the latest episode of The Jungle’s LoL Esports Review.

