The Jungle: TSM = SO BAD It’s Good… For LCS? | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s dGon, MonteCristo and IWDominate break down the biggest headlines in League of Legends esports including T1’s win streak, controversial champion builds, and TSM picking up a victory.

After struggling for the majority of the split and sitting at the bottom of the LCS standings, TSM finally picked up a win — but Dom thinks that isn’t necessarily good for the region’s viewership.

The Jungle crew also discuss T1’s impressive win streak and Mad Lions just missing out on LEC Playoffs

