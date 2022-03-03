The Jungle: TSM can’t get any worse! | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s dGon, MonteCristo and IWDominate sift through the weeds of the biggest LCS headlines like the league’s viewership struggles, competitive rulings from the weekend, and everything wrong with TSM.

TSM used to run the LCS but currently only have one win to its name heading into Week 5. Meanwhile, the league table is starting to split title contenders from the rest of the pack.

Though there are plenty of storylines, The Jungle crew dived deep into why the LCS can’t seem to engage viewers as they gave their outlook for the rest of the season.

