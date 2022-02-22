The Jungle: This move will cost Cloud9 millions | LoL Esports Review

The LCS has been rocked by recent personnel changes and surprising teams that are leading the league. The Jungle’s Dgon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate broke down the biggest headlines to make sense of it all as we dive deeper into the Spring Split.

C9 shocked the league after removing LS as head coach mere moments after the team took to the stage. Aside from that, we’re seeing Aphromoo lead a surging FlyQuest roster to the top of the ladder.

That’s not to mention the controversial chronobreak during the Immortals vs Evil Geniuses and the turmoil within the TSM roster. Needless to say, The Jungle crew had a lot to cover in only Week 3 of the LCS.