The Jungle: Summit = MVP… But Has A Big Problem! | LoL Esports Review

The Jungle’s cast of dGon, MonteCristo, and IWDominate dive into all of the hot topics from the world of LoL esports as well as reveal their all-pro LCS rosters for the regular season.

With LEC playoffs well underway and the LCS knockout matches set to begin in early April, the Jungle crew breakdown all of the recent performances from players and give their predictions for upcoming matches.

Not only that, MonteCristo and Dom also discuss their all-pro LCS rosters and reveal who they believe deserves the MVP award.

