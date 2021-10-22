The Jungle: Jankos Says MAD Lions Will Beat Damwon?!

Marcin ‘Jankos’ Jankowski believes MAD Lions and Cloud 9 will continue to impress in the League of Legends Worlds 2021 Quarterfinals, even though the odds are stacked against them.

League of Legends fans just witnessed one of the most turbulent Worlds group stages in history. Some of the biggest teams, including T1, MAD Lions, Cloud9, DWG, and more, all advanced to the quarter-finals with flying colors.

However, G2 Esports League of Legends pro Jankos believes MAD Lions and Cloud9 could potentially upset the odds and surprise everyone by continuing their momentum into the semifinals, and he explains why.

